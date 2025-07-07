Wuhan Institute of Virology is a research institute by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Jiangxia District, south of Wuhan city, Hubei province, China (Ureem2805/ Wikipedia ( Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International ; altered temperature, vibrance, saturation, and color).

A new peer-reviewed study reveals that scientists at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and Wuhan University have cloned and engineered a monkeypox virus protein, known as OPG147, which suppresses the human immune system’s early-warning signal without triggering obvious alarms.

Monkeypox (mpox) is said to be a potentially deadly viral infection characterized by a distinctive rash that often appears as pimples or blisters on the face, genitals, or other body parts.

The illness progresses through several stages and is commonly accompanied by fever, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, headache, chills, and exhaustion.

The new research, published in PLOS Pathogens on June 11, 2025, shows that OPG147—originally found in the purported wild-type monkeypox virus—has a covert capacity to interact with a key human immune sensor called MITA/STING, disrupting its ability to signal the presence of viral material.

“OPG147 does not block cGAMP binding to MITA, but inhibits its ISGylation, dimerization/oligomerization and trafficking, thereby suppressing its activation,” the authors write.

The immune system is said to normally use STING to detect foreign DNA and initiate a protective response.

OPG147, however, acts as a molecular saboteur, quietly interfering with this process at multiple levels.

Synthetic Construction & Manipulation

The scientists didn’t merely observe OPG147 in its native form.

They cloned the OPG147 gene, inserted it into human immune cell lines, and created several tagged and color-labeled versions to track the protein inside cells.

They also engineered precise mutations at key amino acids predicted by AlphaFold2 modeling to be critical for binding the immune sensor MITA, helping them determine exactly how the protein shuts down the body’s antiviral defenses.

“Expression plasmids for FLAG- or Myc-tagged mOPG147 and its mutants; FLAG- or Myc-tagged vOPG147 and its mutants; mOPG147-cherry, mOPG147F55A-cherry, vOPG147-cherry, STIM1-FLAG, Myc- tagged TBK1 and IRF3 were constructed by standard molecular biology techniques,” the study reads. “To further understand the molecular basis of the OPG147-MITA interaction, we employed AlphaFold2 to predict the key interaction sites. This analysis identified the key interactions between MITAQ315 and mOPG147F55, and between MITAK289 and mOPG147T114/T115 (Fig 3E). Sequence analysis indicated that F55, T114, and T115 of mOPG147 are identical to F55, T116 and T117 of vOPG147 (S5C Fig). We then mutated these residues to alanine, either individually or in combination, and examined their effects on the interaction between OPG147 and MITA.”

These modified proteins were then tested in vitro and in live animal models.

Mice infected with a virus carrying a non-functional version of OPG147 mounted a stronger immune response and exhibited significantly reduced disease symptoms.

The research was conducted using live monkeypox virus in biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) laboratories at WIV, the very same facility under international scrutiny for its possible connection to the origin of COVID-19.

“All animal experiments were approved by and performed in accordance with the guidelines of Wuhan University Animal Care and Use Committee (approval number: MRI2024-LACA39). All experiments with live MPXV were performed in the BSL-3 facilities of Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences (approval number: NBL3–3024037),” the study confirms.

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA have acknowledged that a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research linked to WIV is most likely the origin of the COVID pandemic, raising concerns that ongoing experiments like these could trigger another one.

Or serve as justification for authoritarian, destructive pandemic measures.

A Stealth Immune Blocker

OPG147 doesn’t destroy immune cells or trigger a blunt-force shutdown.

Instead, it operates stealthily, selectively blocking the key molecular handshake that signals viral DNA has entered the cell.

In particular, the study found OPG147:

Prevents ISGylation at MITA’s K289 site, a modification needed for immune activation.

Inhibits oligomerization, stopping the immune machinery from forming the necessary signaling complex.

Traps MITA in the endoplasmic reticulum, preventing its movement toward other parts of the cell where it would normally rally defenses.

Questions About Purpose & Oversight

Although the authors claim the research was for understanding viral immune evasion, the deliberate cloning, mutation, and expression of an immune-suppressing viral gene inside human cells raises larger questions.

Why engineer and test this kind of functionality now, amid growing global concern over lab-driven pathogens?

Why was it necessary to clone and alter a known immunosuppressive element of a virus that’s already the subject of worldwide public health monitoring?

The work was funded by multiple Chinese government entities, including the State Key R&D Program of China, Wuhan’s Natural Science Foundation, and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

There’s no indication that any external regulatory body reviewed or monitored the potential dual-use nature of the OPG147 cloning effort.

Dual-use means scientific research or technology that can be used for both beneficial purposes, like medicine, and harmful ones, like bioweapons.

A Pattern Emerges

This is not the first time WIV scientists have been involved in synthetic reconstruction or manipulation of viral components.

During the years leading up to COVID-19, WIV collaborated with U.S.-based EcoHealth Alliance to alter bat coronaviruses in ways that increased their ability to infect human cells

In this case, while no full monkeypox virus was synthesized, the artificial production of one of its most immune-invisible tools offers a disturbing glimpse into how selectively reassembled viral fragments may play a role in bypassing the body’s natural defenses.

Whether in nature, or under the guise of science.

While the virology community may insist this is “standard research,” the fact remains: A team of scientists at WIV cloned, engineered, and tested a monkeypox gene that quietly shuts off the body’s immune response.

Without public oversight, and in a lab already implicated in one international crisis.

If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that “standard science” done in secrecy has consequences.

