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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
9h

I guess Bill Gates funded a pseudo mosquito project in Florida and then the Chinese Wuhan laboratory decided to improve on it and came up with a pseudo viral mosquito project. It seems to me that we’re going to have a bio warfare war to determine which human still exist on this earth..

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DTH Pilot's avatar
DTH Pilot
8h

Well thanks to Obombya, Biden & Son, FrankenFauchi, W.H.O. and the University of N Carolina the US Taxpayer's funded the increase of the WUHAN BIO-WEAPONS LAB TO A LEVEL 3.

Now the CCP chinks get to play with Eboli, and other assorted deadly contagious viruses and since they have no ethics, morals or concern of humanity are playing with hell fire. 90% of the global population resides in the Northern Hemisphere, 60% of which reside in Asia.

None of this would have been possible had not it started with Clinton...to open the US's backside to CCP. All for their money. Want to know who selects most of the demoncraps & rhinos appointed to the Legislative branch? It aint an election - its a loyalty to the master dollar...and store bought ballots auctions...

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