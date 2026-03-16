Wuhan Institute of Virology Scientists Engineer Irradiated Mosquito-Delivered Vaccine: Journal 'Science Advances'
Researchers linked to the controversial Wuhan lab describe infecting sterilized mosquitoes with engineered viruses so the insects inject the constructs into bats through biting.
Scientists affiliated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology—the Chinese laboratory that came under international scrutiny during investigations into COVID-19 origins—have published a study describing experiments in which irradiated mosquitoes were said to be infected with engineered viruses, which were used to inject those viruses into bats through their bites.
The research, published last week in the journal Science Advances, describes a system in which mosquitoes are first X-ray sterilized, then infected with engineered viral vaccine constructs.
Once infected, the mosquitoes were said to carry the virus in their salivary glands and inject it into animals during feeding.
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The paper describes the system as mosquito-mediated delivery of recombinant viral vaccines to bats.
The experiment represents an unprecedented development in biotechnology whereby insects are turned into autonomous delivery platforms capable of injecting engineered viruses into living populations.
The result is a system in which insects function as self-propelled delivery platforms for engineered viruses in the environment, raising significant implications for biosafety, national security, and international biosecurity.
The research was supported by Chinese government science programs, including the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the National Key Plan for Scientific Research and Development of China.
Sterilized Mosquitoes Infected With Engineered Viruses
In the experiments, female mosquitoes were first exposed to 40 gray (Gy) of radiation, a dose used to sterilize the insects so they cannot reproduce.
After irradiation, the mosquitoes were fed blood containing recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus (rVSV) vaccine constructs engineered to express proteins from viruses, including rabies virus and Nipah virus.
The study says the virus then replicated inside the mosquito and accumulated in its salivary glands.
When the mosquito later bit a bat, the engineered virus was delivered into the animal through the bite.
Each feeding event effectively functioned as a biological injection of the engineered viral construct.
Nipah Virus Component
Some of the constructs examined in the research target Nipah virus, a pathogen associated with fatality rates ranging from roughly 40% to 75% in human outbreaks.
Experiments evaluating immune responses to Nipah antigens were conducted under biosafety level-4 (BSL-4) containment, the highest level of pathogen security.
Proposed Release Into Bat Habitats
The paper also outlines possible deployment strategies beyond the laboratory.
These include:
Releasing irradiated mosquitoes carrying engineered viral constructs into bat habitats
Deploying vaccine bait traps near caves or tree roosts
The authors further state that future research could involve genetically modifying mosquitoes to increase the amount of viral material present in their saliva.
Biosecurity & Environmental Concerns
The experiments illustrate a biotechnology approach in which insects themselves become carriers capable of injecting engineered viruses into animals through biting.
Unlike conventional vaccination methods, which involve controlled injections, this system relies on free-moving insects capable of flying, feeding repeatedly, and interacting with multiple species.
Mosquitoes are already among the most effective disease vectors in the world, responsible for spreading pathogens such as malaria, dengue, Zika, and West Nile virus.
Using those same insects as delivery platforms for engineered viruses raises obvious questions about environmental containment, unintended exposure, and the potential for accidental or uncontrolled spread.
Those concerns carry additional weight given that the research involves scientists affiliated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a facility that has remained at the center of global debate over laboratory biosafety following the COVID-19 pandemic.
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I guess Bill Gates funded a pseudo mosquito project in Florida and then the Chinese Wuhan laboratory decided to improve on it and came up with a pseudo viral mosquito project. It seems to me that we’re going to have a bio warfare war to determine which human still exist on this earth..
Well thanks to Obombya, Biden & Son, FrankenFauchi, W.H.O. and the University of N Carolina the US Taxpayer's funded the increase of the WUHAN BIO-WEAPONS LAB TO A LEVEL 3.
Now the CCP chinks get to play with Eboli, and other assorted deadly contagious viruses and since they have no ethics, morals or concern of humanity are playing with hell fire. 90% of the global population resides in the Northern Hemisphere, 60% of which reside in Asia.
None of this would have been possible had not it started with Clinton...to open the US's backside to CCP. All for their money. Want to know who selects most of the demoncraps & rhinos appointed to the Legislative branch? It aint an election - its a loyalty to the master dollar...and store bought ballots auctions...