This video breaks down newly released Washington Post data confirming a sharp, nationwide decline in measles vaccination compliance among U.S. schoolchildren after COVID.
Key findings from the Washington Post report (Dec. 31):
The share of U.S. counties meeting the 95% measles “herd immunity” threshold fell from 50% pre-COVID to 28%, a 22-point drop
5.2 million kindergarten-age children now live in counties below that threshold, up from 3.5 million before the pandemic
Zero counties in Idaho, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, or Wisconsin meet the herd-immunity benchmark
Counties that already rejected the threshold became even more resistant
Nationwide mapping shows declines overwhelming increases, including here in Tennessee
School enforcement is breaking down:
Schools report prioritizing keeping kids in class, not enforcing vaccine mandates
Roughly one-third of Minnesota schools no longer refuse entry without immunization records
Officials report widespread post-COVID distrust of the CDC and public health authorities
Why parents are opting out—context mainstream outlets omit:
The MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus, per FDA labeling
That virus was altered via a CD150 → CD46 tropism shift, allowing infection of far more human cell types—described in peer-reviewed literature as gain-of-function by current definitions
Vaccine-strain measles virus is shed for weeks after injection
PCR testing cannot reliably distinguish vaccine strain from wild-type measles
CDC has acknowledged this misclassification problem
CDC measles PCR primers match human DNA, allowing false positives
95% of infants develop fever after measles vaccination
In ~70% of vaccinated children with measles-like illness, officials cannot determine whether illness came from vaccine virus or “wild” virus
Real-world pattern:
Measles outbreaks frequently follow government-led vaccination campaigns
States increasing measles vaccination the most often report more cases, including infections in fully vaccinated individuals
Washington Post data confirms that post-COVID America has deliberately walked away from the measles herd-immunity model—reshaping school policy, enforcement, and public trust at a scale federal health authorities can no longer ignore.
