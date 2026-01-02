JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Why U.S. Measles Vaccination Rates Are Collapsing

Are parents rejecting the live, shedding, gain-of-function measles vaccine model?
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Jan 02, 2026

This video breaks down newly released Washington Post data confirming a sharp, nationwide decline in measles vaccination compliance among U.S. schoolchildren after COVID.

Key findings from the Washington Post report (Dec. 31):

  • The share of U.S. counties meeting the 95% measles “herd immunity” threshold fell from 50% pre-COVID to 28%, a 22-point drop

  • 5.2 million kindergarten-age children now live in counties below that threshold, up from 3.5 million before the pandemic

  • Zero counties in Idaho, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, or Wisconsin meet the herd-immunity benchmark

  • Counties that already rejected the threshold became even more resistant

  • Nationwide mapping shows declines overwhelming increases, including here in Tennessee

School enforcement is breaking down:

  • Schools report prioritizing keeping kids in class, not enforcing vaccine mandates

  • Roughly one-third of Minnesota schools no longer refuse entry without immunization records

  • Officials report widespread post-COVID distrust of the CDC and public health authorities

Why parents are opting out—context mainstream outlets omit:

  • The MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus, per FDA labeling

  • That virus was altered via a CD150 → CD46 tropism shift, allowing infection of far more human cell types—described in peer-reviewed literature as gain-of-function by current definitions

  • Vaccine-strain measles virus is shed for weeks after injection

  • PCR testing cannot reliably distinguish vaccine strain from wild-type measles

    • CDC has acknowledged this misclassification problem

    • CDC measles PCR primers match human DNA, allowing false positives

  • 95% of infants develop fever after measles vaccination

  • In ~70% of vaccinated children with measles-like illness, officials cannot determine whether illness came from vaccine virus or “wild” virus

Real-world pattern:

  • Measles outbreaks frequently follow government-led vaccination campaigns

  • States increasing measles vaccination the most often report more cases, including infections in fully vaccinated individuals

Washington Post data confirms that post-COVID America has deliberately walked away from the measles herd-immunity model—reshaping school policy, enforcement, and public trust at a scale federal health authorities can no longer ignore.

Please share!

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

U.S. Achieves 22% Drop in Measles Vaccination Coverage

Jon Fleetwood
·
6:05 PM
U.S. Achieves 22% Drop in Measles Vaccination Coverage

The share of U.S. counties where 95% or more of kindergartners were vaccinated against measles—the number mainstream vaccine devotees say is needed to achieve so-called “herd immunity”—has dropped from 50% before the COVID-19 pandemic to 28%, according to a

Read full story

CDC’s Measles PCR Test Matches Human DNA, Raising Questions About What It’s Detecting

Jon Fleetwood
·
December 31, 2025
CDC’s Measles PCR Test Matches Human DNA, Raising Questions About What It’s Detecting

BLAST analysis shows that the CDC’s measles RT-PCR forward primer, reverse primer, and fluorescent probe all have numerous perfect or near-perfect contiguous matches to the human genome (15–20 bases, up to 100% identity), meaning the assay can generate a positive PCR signal based on human genetic material rather than measles virus itself.

Read full story

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture