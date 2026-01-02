This video breaks down newly released Washington Post data confirming a sharp, nationwide decline in measles vaccination compliance among U.S. schoolchildren after COVID.

Key findings from the Washington Post report (Dec. 31):

The share of U.S. counties meeting the 95% measles “herd immunity” threshold fell from 50% pre-COVID to 28% , a 22-point drop

5.2 million kindergarten-age children now live in counties below that threshold, up from 3.5 million before the pandemic

Zero counties in Idaho, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, or Wisconsin meet the herd-immunity benchmark

Counties that already rejected the threshold became even more resistant

Nationwide mapping shows declines overwhelming increases, including here in Tennessee

School enforcement is breaking down:

Schools report prioritizing keeping kids in class , not enforcing vaccine mandates

Roughly one-third of Minnesota schools no longer refuse entry without immunization records

Officials report widespread post-COVID distrust of the CDC and public health authorities

Why parents are opting out—context mainstream outlets omit:

The MMR vaccine contains a live measles virus , per FDA labeling

That virus was altered via a CD150 → CD46 tropism shift , allowing infection of far more human cell types—described in peer-reviewed literature as gain-of-function by current definitions

Vaccine-strain measles virus is shed for weeks after injection

PCR testing cannot reliably distinguish vaccine strain from wild-type measles CDC has acknowledged this misclassification problem CDC measles PCR primers match human DNA , allowing false positives

95% of infants develop fever after measles vaccination

In ~70% of vaccinated children with measles-like illness, officials cannot determine whether illness came from vaccine virus or “wild” virus

Real-world pattern:

Measles outbreaks frequently follow government-led vaccination campaigns

States increasing measles vaccination the most often report more cases, including infections in fully vaccinated individuals

Washington Post data confirms that post-COVID America has deliberately walked away from the measles herd-immunity model—reshaping school policy, enforcement, and public trust at a scale federal health authorities can no longer ignore.

