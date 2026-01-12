The World Health Organization’s VigiAccess pharmacovigilance database currently lists 5,811,685 individual adverse drug reaction (ADR) reports associated with COVID-19 vaccines as an active ingredient.

A Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare/HHS study confirms fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported, meaning the number could be closer to half a billion.

These reports are submitted by national drug regulators worldwide and categorized by affected body system.

Below is the full numerical breakdown exactly as listed in the database.

Reported Potential Side Effects by System Category

General disorders and administration site conditions

3,435,222 reports (26%)

Nervous system disorders

2,162,680 reports (16%)

Gastrointestinal disorders

969,611 reports (7%)

Investigations (laboratory abnormalities, diagnostic findings)

807,850 reports (6%)

Infections and infestations

660,107 reports (5%)

Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders

559,163 reports (4%)

Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders

643,195 reports (5%)

Injury, poisoning, and procedural complications

373,950 reports (3%)

Cardiac disorders

334,064 reports (3%)

Psychiatric disorders

253,443 reports (2%)

Blood and lymphatic system disorders

240,517 reports (2%)

Vascular disorders

245,846 reports (2%)

Reproductive system and breast disorders

280,795 reports (2%)

Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders

1,419,363 reports (11%)

Immune system disorders

123,050 reports (1%)

Surgical and medical procedures

121,374 reports (1%)

Metabolism and nutrition disorders

103,797 reports (1%)

Eye disorders

172,469 reports (1%)

Ear and labyrinth disorders

153,026 reports (1%)

Lower-Frequency Categories Still Numerically Significant

Renal and urinary disorders

47,767 reports

Endocrine disorders

13,403 reports

Hepatobiliary disorders

13,323 reports

Pregnancy, puerperium, and perinatal conditions

14,180 reports

Congenital, familial, and genetic disorders

4,533 reports

Neoplasms (benign, malignant, unspecified)

17,770 reports

Product issues

10,919 reports

Social circumstances

47,909 reports

These figures represent submissions from national health authorities participating in the WHO’s global drug-safety monitoring program.

As of March 2025, 182 health authorities (national pharmacovigilance centers) participate in the WHO Programme for International Drug Monitoring.

Each report may include multiple symptoms, meaning totals by category exceed the number of individual reports.

The scale and system-wide distribution of these reports are unprecedented for a single pharmaceutical product class in the VigiBase system.

