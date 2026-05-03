JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
23m

There have been numerous simulations over the years but when push came to shove they proved to be totally worthless. The WHO has no legal authority to do anything they do let alone dictate how countries will handle a global pandemic. What we need is for each country to agree to shut down all BSL-3 and BSL-4 laboratories. It is these gain of function experiments that are dangerous and create the pandemics. Personally I think the real goal of the WHO and others is to kill off as many people globally as they can.

Reply
Share
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
11m

I'm afraid they're up to no good.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture