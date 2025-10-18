A Wednesday publication in the Journal of Infectious Diseases confirms the World Health Organization (WHO) is quietly expanding its global pandemic infrastructure—this time around the threat of an H5N1 “bird flu” pandemic.

Not chikungunya. Not Ebola. Not Nipah. Not monkeypox.

Bird flu: the very virus countries are dangerously enhancing in labs even as they develop the vaccines and drugs to contain it (see recommended reading below this article).

In other words, while governments are creating both the problem and the solution to a bird flu pandemic, the WHO is building the command structure that will manage the global response when that crisis arrives.

The WHO’s bird flu paper surfaces as the United Nations, the most consequential international institution in existence, convenes 500 experts for a “global dialogue” on the same threat, signaling that global institutions are quietly aligning their pandemic machinery around bird flu.

Screenshot from Academic.oup.com taken October 18, 2025

The new report was written by officials in the World Health Organization’s Department of Epidemic and Pandemic Management.

It describes a permanent coordination system linking governments, pharmaceutical companies, and humanitarian agencies through two mechanisms: the Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) Framework and a new Interim Medical Countermeasures Network (i-MCM-net).

Together, they allow WHO to “coordinate availability, equitable access to, and timely allocation of medical countermeasures at the global level: strengthen coordination efforts and provide strategic orientation to ensure a coherent response to pandemic threats, with a focus on the global level.”

Key Question: Why is the WHO more focused on creating bird flu pandemic response infrastructure than on demanding governments halt all gain-of-function and reverse genetics experiments on bird flu—or all pathogens, for that matter?

One reason might be that the World Health Organization received a total of approximately $8 billion in funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The massive inflow of cash was unprecedented in the organization’s history and timeframe, as it greatly exceeded the approved biennial program budget of $5.84 billion.

COVID-19 made the WHO richer than ever.

What would a bird flu pandemic bring in?

And is that potential pandemic profit more important to the WHO than stopping what causes pandemics in the first place?

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation.

Built Around the Bird Flu Threat

WHO traces the origin of these systems to the early-2000s H5N1 outbreaks:

“During 2005, changes were observed in the epidemiology of H5N1 disease in animals, and human cases continued to occur with high mortality (33% to > 50% case fatality),” the new Journal of Infectious Diseases publication reads. “The virus evolved and expanded its geographical range and became endemic in poultry in parts of Asia, increasing the size of the population at risk.”

The paper explains that these events prompted creation of an international antiviral stockpile “for strategic use during an evolving outbreak.”

“Considering the impact of a pandemic caused by the highly pathogenic virus, WHO was asked to explore the establishment of an international stockpile of antivirals for strategic use during an evolving outbreak in an attempt to contain it at the source or at least delay spread.”

Two decades later, WHO again points to the potential of an H5N1 pandemic to justify maintaining that infrastructure indefinitely.

New Supply Agreements & Industry Partners

In May 2024 WHO signed a donation agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., securing up to five million courses of Tamiflu over two years.

“These antiviral treatment courses would be critical in the early stages of the response to an influenza pandemic,” writes the WHO.

The supplement lists additional sponsors—Roche, Gilead, Shionogi, Cidara, Eradivir, Leyden Laboratories, and the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations—showing direct corporate integration in the WHO’s antiviral and vaccine network.

How the Systems Intersect

WHO’s i-MCM-net is designed to manage global distribution of antivirals and vaccines once they are licensed or “emergency use” authorized.

(We do not need an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for any bird flu vaccines or pharmaceuticals because we already have safe and effective FDA-approved medicines for the disease: Xofluza and Ivermectin).

The international agency already tested the network by allocating 2.4 million monkeypox vaccine doses in 2024 and states it will serve as the operational model for future influenza events.

Screenshot from Academic.oup.com taken October 18, 2025

In effect, laboratory research, pharmaceutical development, and international logistics are now operating in parallel lanes that converge under WHO coordination whenever an influenza pandemic threat is declared.

The Scale of Coordination

The WHO paper also notes that the organization is activating the i-MCM-net before the forthcoming Pandemic Agreement enters into force:

“Pending entry into force of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, WHO is working with Member States and relevant partners to ensure the interim Medical Countermeasures Network (i-MCM net) is operational to respond to public health events requiring a coordinated international response.”

That means the infrastructure for global response is already functioning in anticipation of a coming H5N1 or other influenza emergency.

Bottom Line

Across science, industry, and policy, H5N1 bird flu has become the organizing focus of a worldwide pandemic-response regime.

While laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and Asia continue conducting gain-of-function and reverse-genetics experiments that enhance bird-flu viruses, governments and pharmaceutical companies are simultaneously developing the vaccines and antivirals to counter those same engineered strains.

At the center of it all, the World Health Organization is orchestrating the global command structure—the supply chains, stockpiles, and distribution systems that will deploy those medical products once the next pandemic is declared.

COVID-19 showed that pandemic response can generate unprecedented funding and influence for global health institutions.

The WHO’s current expansion suggests it is preparing to replicate that model—this time around H5N1.

Whether viewed as preparedness or unchecked consolidation of power, the coordination now underway is one of the most extensive and consequential mobilizations around a single virus threat since COVID-19—and it is happening in plain sight.

And no one’s talking about it.

But we are.

