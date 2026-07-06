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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5h

What this means. 'We love to run around with deadly viruses, so one day one can escape and you will all have to 1. stay in your homes 2. wear masks 3. undergo the medical procedures and all together 4. do as WE say.

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Nance's avatar
Nance
4h

They must be stopped! Not falling for this BS again. These people are demented & sick! They want to sicken & commit genocide. The WHO is desperate for money. Keep them out of the US.

Arrest these people already for the crimes they committed with Covid. Every Politician signing onto this should be tried for Treason. NOT DOING THIS AGAIN!!!!

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