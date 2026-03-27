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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6h

WHO can go to hell. There is no way any vaccine can be made safe since they all have poisons and toxins as their main ingredients. This all points to more murder.

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Carol Haas's avatar
Carol Haas
5h

Can't help but notice how everything is being fast-tracked. If the world wakes up faster than the machinations of control can be completed, who knows what the end may be?

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