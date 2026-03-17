World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Kuwait City, Kuwait on July 28, 2021 (State Department photo by Ron Przysucha/ Public Domain/ Wikimedia Commons ).

The World Health Organization will convene an online international pandemic control session on Wednesday, March 18, centered on the unelected globalist group’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness (PIP) Framework, according to a WHO press release.

PIP is the international structure through which the WHO, a foreign syndicate, dictates how influenza virus samples are transferred worldwide, and how pandemic vaccines, antivirals, and diagnostics are allocated once an influenza pandemic response is activated.

The new pandemic control session, organized through the WHO’s Epidemics and Pandemics Information Network (EPI-WIN), will decree how governments, laboratories participating in the WHO influenza surveillance network, and pharmaceutical manufacturers operate under the framework during an influenza pandemic response.

The United States is still participating in WHO pandemic surveillance networks (here)—including the organization’s CoViNet sentinel surveillance system, which now spans 45 reference laboratories worldwide—through institutions such as Emory University, Ohio State University, and the CDC, despite President Donald Trump’s executive order publicly withdrawing the country from the organization earlier this year.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

The PIP Framework was adopted by the Sixty-fourth World Health Assembly on May 24, 2011, following negotiations among WHO member states that began in 2007.

According to the WHO event description, tomorrow’s session will address “the roles and responsibilities of different stakeholders in implementing the PIP Framework.”

WHO describes the system as “the first and only global access and benefit-sharing system for public health.”

Pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in the system gain access to those materials in exchange for supplying pandemic countermeasures, including vaccines, antiviral drugs, and diagnostic technologies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO directed the international scientific community to treat a digital SARS-CoV-2 genome released by the Chinese government as authoritative—despite no independent verification of the underlying patient sample—leading governments and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to immediately build diagnostics, surveillance systems, and vaccines from the sequence.

SARS-CoV-2 is said to have killed millions worldwide and was “likely” the result of a laboratory manipulation, according to Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

The COVID vaccine has been linked to 39,000 deaths, though a federally funded Harvard Pilgrim study found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)—meaning the true number of vaccine-linked injuries and deaths could be significantly higher.

Those events demonstrate how a WHO-directed pandemic framework can rapidly set the global scientific consensus and mobilize governments and pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide—decisions that ultimately determine whether millions live or die.

Speakers listed for the session include Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, acting director of epidemic and pandemic management at WHO, along with officials responsible for overseeing implementation of the PIP Framework.

Dr. Kerkhove faces significant criticism from health freedom advocates who view her as a key figure promoting restrictive, top-down public health policies during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as widespread mask mandates, lockdowns, and mass vaccination campaigns that they see as infringing on personal bodily autonomy and individual choice.

Critics particularly highlight Kerkhove’s strong opposition to allowing natural herd immunity through widespread infection (calling it “dangerous and unethical”), her emphasis on global vaccine “equity” and broad uptake over voluntary or alternative approaches, and her role in communicating WHO guidance that justified prolonged emergency measures and surveillance.

She is often portrayed in these circles as a symbol of unelected global health bureaucracy prioritizing collective control and pharmaceutical solutions over personal freedoms, risk stratification, and decentralized decision-making.

The WHO has elsewhere vowed that “there will be influenza pandemics in the future.”

With the WHO now activating its influenza pandemic command framework, the infrastructure that governed the COVID-19 response is already being positioned to run the next pandemic cycle.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.