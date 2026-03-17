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Dee's meow's avatar
Dee's meow
5h

They mean flu season with a dose of fear mongering.

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janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
4h

"Foreign pandemic governance cartel is "[p]reparing for..." Didn't you mean 'planning for' their next plandemic? Isn't that exactly what a 'plandemic' means? WHO's trying to fool WHO exactly?

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