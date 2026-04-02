A newly introduced West Virginia bill would require medical examiners to document recent vaccination and emergency countermeasure history in every sudden or unexplained death involving individuals under the age of 30, embedding vaccine tracking directly into the state’s death investigation system.

VAERS data show tens of thousands of deaths linked to vaccines since 1990, though a Harvard Pilgrim Health Care-funded analysis found that fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported, meaning the true number of serious outcomes—including deaths—could be in the millions.

House Bill 4915 (HB4915), titled the “Sudden Death Reporting and Vaccine Transparency Act,” was introduced January 29, 2026, by Republican Delegates Chris Anders, Laura Kimble, Tresa Howell, Margitta Mazzocchi, and Henry Dillon.

The transparency measure is designed to ensure that all relevant factors are considered in unexplained deaths and to improve the state’s ability to detect patterns or emerging health issues.

The bill states that “the collection of recent vaccination and emergency countermeasure history is necessary to ensure thorough and transparent death investigations,” and emphasizes that families have “a right to full and accurate information regarding the circumstances surrounding sudden or unexplained deaths.”

The bill has been referred to the House Health and Human Resources Committee and currently sits at the early stage of the legislative process.

It remains in committee and has not yet advanced to a floor vote.

You can contact West Virginia state representatives here to voice support for the bill and encourage legislators to pass it.

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Mandates 90-Day Vaccine History in All Cases

The legislation mandates that in every qualifying death case, medical examiners must obtain and record the decedent’s full vaccination history—including manufacturer, type, and timing—alongside any “emergency countermeasures” administered within the previous 90 days.

That definition of emergency countermeasures explicitly includes vaccines, biologics, drugs, and other medical products deployed during pandemics or public health emergencies.

Applies to All Sudden Deaths Under Age 30

The requirement applies broadly, covering not only infant deaths such as SIDS and SUID, but also any sudden, unexplained, or unattended death in individuals under 30 years old.

Under the bill, medical examiners are required to actively retrieve this information from multiple sources, including hospitals, pharmacies, immunization registries, and healthcare providers, and certify that the data is complete as part of the official death investigation record.

The collected data does not remain at the state level.

Instead, the bill directs the Chief Medical Examiner to submit case details—including vaccination and countermeasure history—to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national SUID/SDY registry, creating a direct pipeline from local death investigations into a centralized federal database.

Fail to Report? Fines, Discipline, & Enforcement Triggered

The legislation also establishes enforcement mechanisms.

Medical examiners who fail to comply with the reporting requirements may face administrative fines of up to $1,000 per violation, mandatory retraining, and potential disciplinary action.

Confidential Personal Information

At the same time, the legislation specifies that personally identifiable information will remain confidential, with only aggregate data released publicly in annual reports to the legislature.

Bottom Line

This bill is a win for the formal recognition of vaccines and pandemic countermeasures as required variables in sudden death investigations, forcing their inclusion in every case involving individuals under 30.

It builds a standardized, enforceable system for collecting that data—eliminating gaps and inconsistencies that have historically limited visibility into unexplained deaths.

At the same time, it expands centralized public health surveillance by routing that information into a federal CDC registry, creating a structured pipeline linking recent medical interventions to mortality outcomes at a national level.

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