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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
4d

One small step in the right direction. Data systems are under utilized and the true rate of negative health effects from taking RX drugs and injections is vastly under reported.

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Jill Herendeen's avatar
Jill Herendeen
4d

...though ONLY IF that bill passes, of course.

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