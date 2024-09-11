This shortened version of the in-depth documentary 9/11: Explosive Evidence—Experts Speak Out offers a scientific analysis of the events surrounding the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

It features testimonials from over 1,700 architects and engineers, as well as other professionals like scientists, physicists, firefighters, and demolition experts, who present evidence challenging the official story, according to a summary provided by the group that made the documentary, Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911Truth).

AE911Truth is a nonprofit organization of architects, engineers, and affiliates dedicated to establishing the truth about the events of September 11.

The experts in this video focus particularly on the collapse of WTC Building 7, which fell at free-fall speed and is described as the “smoking gun” disproving the government’s explanation.

The documentary avoids speculation but presents overwhelming evidence for the controlled demolition hypothesis, raising disturbing questions about the true nature of the 9/11 attacks.

It also features insights from eight psychologists to explain why it’s difficult for many people to confront the evidence presented.

Colorado Public Television (CPT12) courageously aired the film during its fundraising campaign, and it quickly became one of PBS’s most watched and shared programs.

“We pursue our mission by conducting research and educating the public about the scientific evidence related to the destruction of the three World Trade Center towers and by working with victims’ families and other activists to advocate for a new investigation,” AE911Truth’s mission statement reads.

“At the heart of our work is our deeply held conviction that establishing the truth is essential to achieving justice for the murder of nearly 3,000 people that day. Furthermore, we believe that an honest public accounting of 9/11 is the only way to bring about genuine and lasting change to the system that enabled this atrocity to take place and to the sweeping policies enacted in its aftermath.”

This abridged documentary was posted on AE911Truth’s YouTube page on September 6, 2012:

