Watch '9/11: Explosive Evidence' Make the Case for Controlled Demolition
Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth is a nonprofit organization of architects, engineers, and other professionals dedicated to establishing the truth about the events of September 11, 2001.
This shortened version of the in-depth documentary 9/11: Explosive Evidence—Experts Speak Out offers a scientific analysis of the events surrounding the collapse of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.
Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood / Facebook @realjonfleetwood
It features testimonials from over 1,700 architects and engineers, as well as other professionals like scientists, physicists, firefighters, and demolition experts, who present evidence challenging the official story, according to a summary provided by the group that made the documentary, Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth (AE911Truth).
The experts in this video focus particularly on the collapse of WTC Building 7, which fell at free-fall speed and is described as the “smoking gun” disproving the government’s explanation.
The documentary avoids speculation but presents overwhelming evidence for the controlled demolition hypothesis, raising disturbing questions about the true nature of the 9/11 attacks.
It also features insights from eight psychologists to explain why it’s difficult for many people to confront the evidence presented.
Colorado Public Television (CPT12) courageously aired the film during its fundraising campaign, and it quickly became one of PBS’s most watched and shared programs.
“We pursue our mission by conducting research and educating the public about the scientific evidence related to the destruction of the three World Trade Center towers and by working with victims’ families and other activists to advocate for a new investigation,” AE911Truth’s mission statement reads.
“At the heart of our work is our deeply held conviction that establishing the truth is essential to achieving justice for the murder of nearly 3,000 people that day. Furthermore, we believe that an honest public accounting of 9/11 is the only way to bring about genuine and lasting change to the system that enabled this atrocity to take place and to the sweeping policies enacted in its aftermath.”
This abridged documentary was posted on AE911Truth’s YouTube page on September 6, 2012:
This documentary raises critical questions about the official narrative of 9/11, and it’s hard to ignore the compelling evidence these experts present. What struck me most is how much of our understanding of such events is shaped by what we see on a screen, and how easily visuals can be manipulated to fit a narrative.
As technology like CGI and deep fakes advances, it only becomes more crucial to question what’s real and what’s constructed. It makes you wonder—if deep fakes had been as prevalent then as they are now, how would we have interpreted these events?
https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/how-to-tell-whats-real-in-the-land
So often I think just how prophetic the movie The Matrix was. Neo was offered the choice of a blue pill or a red pill:
“… The red pill represents the truth and the harsh reality of the world, while the blue pill represents a return to ignorance and bliss, unaware of the simulated reality created by the Matrix.
Neo chooses the red pill, which allows him to awaken to the true nature of the world…”
There is no coincidence the choice was between red and blue.