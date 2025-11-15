The Washington State Department of Health is reporting an elderly Grays Harbor resident has been hospitalized with flu symptoms, said to have been caused by a new avian influenza A “bird flu” strain called H5N5.

The strain had been “previously been reported in animals but never before in humans,” according to a press release.

“The person is an older adult with underlying health conditions and remains hospitalized,” the release added. “The affected person has a mixed backyard flock of domestic poultry at home that had exposure to wild birds. The domestic poultry or wild birds are the most likely source of virus exposure; however, public health investigation is ongoing. The Washington State Department of Health is working with the local health department and the Washington State Department of Agriculture to complete exposure and animal health investigations.”

The health department took the opportunity to push mask-wearing.

“[P]eople who work with or have recreational contact with infected birds, cattle, or other potentially infected domestic or wild animals, are at higher risk and should take precautions, including wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, masks, eye protection, and fluid-resistant coveralls or other outerwear.”

And vaccines, while hinting at a coming pandemic.

“It is especially important that people who may have exposure to sick birds get a seasonal flu vaccine. While the seasonal flu vaccine will not prevent bird flu infection, it reduces the risk of becoming sick with both human and avian influenza viruses at the same time. Though unlikely, infection with both viruses could result in the emergence of an avian influenza virus that is more easily transmitted from person to person. Seasonal flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older.”

This website has been reporting the many gain-of-function and reverse genetics laboratory experiments currently being performed by governments around the world, raising the possibility of another man-made catastrophe.

If a new pandemic is pushed on the world, we will expose its true origin.

