JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Green Hornet's avatar
The Green Hornet
3hEdited

This is entirely plausible. I'm betting it binds to the ACE2 receptor very efficiently. But I don't think you can completely rule out Baric's pathogen. So if the jab bioweapon makes the body synthesize this in abundance, you will definitely see what we're seeing now in terms of toxicity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jon Fleetwood
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
1h

Interesting - I am not convinced "COVID" was a virus nor am I convinced about that what is labeled HERVs are "ancient endogenous retroviral protein encoded in human DNA". I am beginning to believe that if you are a virologist everything looks like a virus (but then again that is where the funding is). Just because scientist can't figure out the function or purpose of what is in our DNA - does not mean it comes from some magical virus. Also, there could be chemicals/ biological/radiological agents that can activate endogenous proteins (HERV)- of which certain controllers could employ for nefarious purposes - the spread could be similar to shedding and stress could do the rest. IMO, stress alone could not cause masses of people to come down with these symptoms or we would have these "outbreaks" during wars and (natural) disasters. But then again "flu" did disappear and most deaths were caused by hospital protocols aimed mostly at the elderly. The diverse number of diseases which seem to be associated with such protein activations are similar to what is being shown in many of the vaccinated - which were injected with modified mRNA-spike. I don't think there are any studies showing increases in cancer in people that had "COVID" but did not take the vaccine. Whereas there does seem to be a huge increase in Turbo cancers in the vaccinated. Anyway, thanks - you may be interested in this if you have not already seen it.

Expressional activation and functional roles of human endogenous retroviruses in cancers

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6590502/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture