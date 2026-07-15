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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
8h

A classic protection racket, pretending to protect you but carving out authority to be the only one allowed to harm you.

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
8h

THE Trotskyites Drug Trust will take the funding for research.

No need to bring in the military

(NDAA) is language that appears to ban U.S. military gain-of-function research on pandemic pathogens—before immediately creating a waiver allowing it to receive taxpayer funding anyway.

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