JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
10h

2024 patent: I am sure it's just a coincidence!

US11961346B2: Smartphone and app for personal pathogen

status verification at point of entry into an area of congregation

Abstract: A smartphone and app executed on the smartphone are used for personal

pathogen status verifying that allows an entity to control access to an area of

congregation (AOC) at one or more points of entry (POE). In one embodiment, the

system may be used for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but may be similarly used for other

pathogens.

The system further provides a method of linking personal medical test information (test

results, vaccination history, etc) of the user with government or other entity issued

identity (passport, driver's license, social security card, DOD identify card, RFID card...

The system further provides a method of additional/further verification (that this

person is the same person who got tested/vaccinated) by means of matching instant

DNA data of the user with the DNA data prior obtained or referenced.

Excerpts from patents.google.com/patent/US11961346B2/en

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TnDoc's avatar
TnDoc
8h

Jon... Thanks for sharing this.

Depressing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture