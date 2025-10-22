Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins remarks announcing the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Commission, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. ( Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian )

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has quietly confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1)—the same “bird flu” virus currently at the center of international gain-of-function experiments and vaccine production—will continue to receive emergency funding even during a full government shutdown.

According to the USDA’s FY2026 Lapse of Funding Plan, issued last month, the agency’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will keep drawing from so-called “no-year emergency funding balances” to sustain select animal and plant disease programs indefinitely.

Out of all diseases, bird flu made the list.

And unlike normal appropriations, no-year funds never expire.

“No-year emergency funding balances will support continuation of animal and plant health emergency programs including new world screwworm, highly pathogenic avian influenza, exotic fruit flies, African swine fever, bovine tuberculosis, and rabies,” the plan states on page 23.

The move comes after USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins in February rolled out a $1 billion plan for fighting bird flu.

While governments are creating both the problem and the solution for a future bird flu pandemic (as they did for COVID-19), the USDA is now ensuring that the funding pipeline for those very operations—viral manipulation, surveillance, and pharmaceutical development—remains permanently open, immune to congressional oversight, public objection, or even the collapse of the federal government itself.

USDA’s recent actions confirm that bird flu has been formally elevated to a standing national emergency—an institutionalized, self-perpetuating priority that guarantees the continuation of biosecurity and vaccine programs regardless of political process, fiscal restraint, or the existence of an actual outbreak.

The United Nations and the World Health Organization are also mobilizing their own pandemic command structure around bird flu—with the WHO reactivating its global influenza emergency framework and the U.N. convening 500 international “experts and decision-makers” for the world’s first-ever “Global Dialogue” on bird flu coordination—a synchronized effort that mirrors the pre-COVID buildup of global pandemic infrastructure.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins ( USDA.gov )

A Stunning Admission: Bird Flu Funding Can’t Be Stopped

In plain terms, this funding admission means that even if Congress collapses, the White House freezes, and all other federal operations are shuttered—the U.S. government will still keep funding bird flu programs.

Not monkeypox, Ebola, Marburg, or Chikungunya—but bird flu.

That level of protection is extraordinary.

Bird flu has been singled out for continuous, uninterruptible funding, on par with national defense and nuclear security operations.

No other infectious disease—human or animal—is afforded this kind of permanent continuity status in the USDA’s emergency budget architecture.

This isn’t normal policy language.

It’s an institutional declaration that bird flu is being treated as a standing national emergency, whether or not an actual outbreak exists.

What does the government know that we don’t?

And why does the United States continue to perform dangerous gain-of-function experiments on bird flu viruses when Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, and the CIA have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation?

Why does NIAID Director Dr. Jeffery Taubenberger hold a patent on the carcinogenic BPL technology at the center of the Trump administration’s $500 million bird flu vaccine program if he’s simultaneously funding experiments that generate never-before-seen, hybrid “Frankenstein” bird flu pathogens?

Just before the COVID pandemic, former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci was funding similar dangerous coronavirus experiments while the government was simultaneously developing a COVID vaccine.

Taken together, these problem-solution orchestration patterns raise national security, conflict of interest, and informed consent concerns.

A Signal of Pre-Planned Pandemic Operations

This USDA no-year emergency bird flu funding revelation comes as federal and international partners are already pouring billions into bird flu vaccine stockpiling, cancer-linked bird flu jabs, and bird flu gain-of-function lab experiments.

The USDA’s emergency funding clause guarantees that none of these operations—research, surveillance, vaccine testing, or field trials—will ever be interrupted, even if the rest of the government runs out of money.

This continuity effectively locks in a permanent and unprecedented bird flu response infrastructure, insulating bird flu activities from public debate, budget oversight, or congressional defunding efforts.

In other words, the government has pre-authorized bird flu as the one disease that can bypass the normal political process.

Prioritizing Bird Flu Over All Else

The USDA’s plan lists only six diseases eligible for automatic emergency funding: H5N1 bird flu, African swine fever, rabies, bovine tuberculosis, exotic fruit flies, and New World screwworm.

Yet only one of these—H5N1—is currently the focus of global vaccine production, laboratory gain-of-function work, and pandemic-level preparedness programs.

This choice is not accidental.

It shows that H5N1 has been politically and financially elevated above all other animal diseases as the presumed next pandemic threat.

It also means federal agencies are ensuring that avian flu vaccine and biosecurity operations will proceed uninterrupted, regardless of whether Congress approves a budget or the public objects.

Implications: A Built-In Bird Flu Apparatus

The USDA’s FY2026 Lapse of Funding Plan document proves that the U.S. government has already built the infrastructure to respond to an H5N1 “emergency” long before any such emergency exists.

It guarantees:

Constant funding for H5N1 surveillance, lab work, and vaccine production.

Operational continuity across USDA, BARDA, and CEPI-linked vaccine programs.

No congressional check or pause on H5N1-related activities—even under government collapse.

When paired with the ongoing gain-of-function experiments enhancing H5N1’s ability to infect mammals, this shows the federal government isn’t merely preparing for a bird flu outbreak—it’s institutionalizing it as a permanent national focus.

Bottom Line

The USDA’s FY2026 emergency funding plan quietly exposes how H5N1 bird flu has been hardwired into the U.S. government’s permanent emergency infrastructure.

While nearly every other program would go dark in a shutdown, bird flu remains protected—its funding guaranteed, its operations untouchable, its continuity automatic.

This is not routine budgeting.

It’s a declaration of institutional permanence for a virus that has not yet caused a human pandemic—an extraordinary move that places bird flu response programs on the same level as national defense and nuclear security.

By pre-authorizing H5N1 funding to flow indefinitely, the federal government has created a self-sustaining pandemic apparatus—one that cannot be defunded, debated, or democratically constrained.

Taken together, the USDA’s emergency funding clause, NIAID’s gain-of-function work, and the global vaccine push reveal a chilling reality: H5N1 isn’t just being prepared for—it’s being positioned.

The government has pre-selected bird flu as the next pandemic—and built a financial machine to keep that plan running forever.

Is the next bird flu pandemic no longer a question of if, but when?

