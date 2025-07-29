The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), one of the largest and most politically powerful teachers unions in the United States, has confirmed a formal partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to design curriculum for American public school students.

“We are partnering with the World Economic Forum to create a curriculum that will lead to good jobs and solid careers in U.S. manufacturing,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said during her July 25 keynote address at the AFT’s TEACH conference in Washington, D.C.

You can watch Weingarten’s statement below, posted on Twitter/X by user Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok):

Here’s a highlight reel from AFT:

The WEF, founded by Klaus Schwab and headquartered in Geneva, is the same group that promoted mass surveillance during the pandemic, orchestrated international lockdown policy through its Young Global Leaders program, and now boasts of penetrating global cabinets and reshaping every sector of society under what it calls the “Great Reset.”

The globalist group represents a centralized multinational power hub that coordinates government policy, corporate directives, media narratives, and now—apparently—American classroom content.

The partnership between AFT and the WEF represents a direct ideological pipeline from the architects of global lockdowns and digital control systems to the next generation of U.S. students.

It’s worth mentioning that in the 2024 election cycle, nearly all AFT contributions (over 99%) went to left-wing candidates or causes.

You can contact AFT here and submit a comment or question.

Here’s a sample prompt you can copy/paste into the form to express concern about the union’s partnership with the World Economic Forum:

I am deeply concerned that the AFT has partnered with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to develop school curriculum. The WEF is an unelected globalist organization with a record of promoting authoritarian lockdowns, censorship, and centralized control over national policy. It has no place shaping what American children learn in public schools. I urge AFT leadership to immediately end all collaboration with the WEF and prioritize transparency, local control, and educational content that reflects American values—not global corporate agendas.

The WEF's Record: Authoritarian Lockdowns, Censorship, and Indoctrination

A 2022 peer-reviewed study published in the journal Cureus revealed that the number of WEF-affiliated Young Global Leaders (YGLs) in a given country strongly correlated with the severity of that country’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Countries with a higher number of YGLs imposed stricter curfews, school closures, internal movement restrictions, and business shutdowns.

The authors concluded the WEF acted as a global amplifier for uniform political narratives, describing its influence as “unwarranted interference… in what appears to be a controlled demolition of democratic rights.”

This is the same organization AFT is now partnering with to write U.S. school curriculum.

The World Economic Forum openly pushes stakeholder capitalism—a rebranded form of global Marxism that merges state power with corporate influence.

Under the WEF’s model, companies and governments are expected to work in lockstep to serve vague “societal goals” defined by unelected elites.

The WEF’s Great Reset calls for transforming every industry, eliminating private ownership, and replacing individual liberty with algorithmically managed “equity.”

One of the WEF’s own predictions for the world by 2030 reads: “You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy.”

Now this group is co-authoring American classroom content.

Indoctrination Through Curriculum

The AFT didn’t publish the specifics of the WEF-authored curriculum, but Weingarten framed it around career readiness.

What that actually means remains unclear.

What is clear, however, is the World Economic Forum’s educational philosophy: classrooms are not places to pursue truth, civic virtue, or American principles.

They are training grounds to produce compliant workers for a digitally controlled global economy.

The WEF has repeatedly called for overhauling traditional learning models, reducing academic content in favor of “skills frameworks,” and embedding social behavior metrics aligned with corporate ESG standards.

These are not educational goals, but ideological directives.

This is the same Forum that promotes digital ID systems, biometric surveillance, environmental rationing, and population control as part of its so-called global solutions.

A Trojan Horse in the Classroom

AFT’s decision to partner with the WEF is a calculated alignment with a transnational organization that has already demonstrated its willingness to override national constitutions, suppress dissent, and centralize power far beyond the reach of any voter.

The WEF's reach already spans hundreds of the world’s largest corporations—Pfizer, Meta, BlackRock, Microsoft, Google, JPMorgan, Nestlé, and many others.

It influences banking, food systems, healthcare, media, energy, and now public education.

This partnership hands over the minds of American children to the same group that silenced debate, locked down nations, promoted digital tracking, and redefined freedom as a threat to public health.

Now the same group is inside the classroom.

What’s at stake is not just how math is taught or whether students are prepared for jobs.

What’s at stake is whether American schools will continue to be governed by American citizens, or by a foreign council of unelected ideologues with a track record of pushing authoritarian control under the banner of global cooperation.

