JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
5h

Insane bastards will destroy the world's population, in their insane attempts to make even more profit from deadly meds, specifically mRNA experimental jabs, which they pretend are 'vaccines'.

Their controlling masters are Big Pharma and the New World Order (WEF) Elites who need more space to enjoy their planet. We are simply regarded as 'Useless Eaters'.

No wonder Pfizer, Moderna, etc, need their PREP Act shield from LIABILITY. Just say NO!

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot). We live longer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
4h

Well, isn't that special. 101 ways our government can mass murder its unsuspecting citizens. Murdering them must be much easier than helping them; fewer on the payrolls, no more whining, wanting, demanding from them. Much quieter... Kinda like what WE'D like from THEM...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture