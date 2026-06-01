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Unjabbed Mick (UK)'s avatar
Unjabbed Mick (UK)
8hEdited

More proof that the useless Covid PCR tests were all part of the man-enhanced Covid, deadly mRNA vax and pretend "Scamdemic" scam we were sold back in 2019/20.

All to test the gullibility and obedience of human muppets who the New World Order (WEF) intend to depopulate and use as 'dehumanised' Slaves.

'No vax LIABILITY' was just one of the clues the population accepted as part of their planned downfall!

Get ready, the next Scamdemic is ready for release as an excuse to inject those who survived with deadly dehumanising mRNA solutions sols as 'Safe and Effective'.

Why else would virus maximisation for impact on humans be encouraged and sold as 'Gain of Function' by murderers like Fauci and Gates?

Unjabbed Mick (We live longer)

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
3h

Quoted: "The redesigned assay was then computationally validated against sequence databases.

According to the paper: “An in silico analysis found this new assay showed 100% identity to 99.7% of all EBOV sequences in GenBank” [End quote]

The paper also acknowledges that the redesigned assay was only built around “all known” Ebola variants.

ALL *known* Ebola variants are fabricated. That is: Computer generated (in Silico) analyses. They are well funded > laboratory derived < hallucinations. End of story.

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