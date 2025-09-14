This month, the journal Virology published a study confirming that U.S. researchers at Georgia State University and South Korean collaborators from Jeju National University and Sungshin Women’s University are using reverse genetics to create chimeric H5N1 “Frankenstein” bird flu viruses.

The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) grant AI154656.

Researchers combined purported highly pathogenic avian influenza genes with a laboratory H1N1 backbone.

This is not happening in isolation.

It’s unfolding amid international “pandemic preparedness” efforts, where the creation of dangerous bird flu pathogens goes hand-in-hand with the rollout of vaccines as the supposed solution, which no mainstream or non-mainstream sources are warning about—except this website.

It follows the same playbook as COVID-19, which multiple U.S. agencies have said most likely came from a lab incident.

The new bird flu pathogen creation comes as the United Nations has staged its first-ever global bird flu summit, mobilizing 500 officials and scientists to coordinate “control strategies,” surveillance, and vaccination campaigns—confirming that the very governments engineering these Frankenstein viruses are simultaneously organizing the policies and vaccines that will follow.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

Building Hybrid Pathogens

The paper openly admits to constructing synthetic flu viruses:

“Reverse genetically engineered reassortant H5N1 influenza viruses were generated using hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase genes derived from either A/Vietnam/1203/2004 (Vietnam rgH5N1) or A/Indonesia/05/2005 (Indonesia rgH5N1), with the remaining seven gene segments derived from A/PR/8/34 (H1N1).”

In plain terms: they spliced bird flu proteins from Asian outbreaks onto a lab H1N1 backbone.

That’s a lab-born hybrid that doesn’t exist in nature.

The very definition of engineered pathogen creation.

Inflammatory Collapse

The experiments revealed catastrophic immune reactions:

“Vaccinated AG129 mice demonstrated significantly higher levels of IL-6, IL-1β, the regulatory cytokine IL-10, and the neutrophil-attracting chemokine KC (CXCL-1) compared to vaccinated A129 mice.”

This translates to runaway lung inflammation—a cytokine storm–like collapse that mirrors the reportedly lethal immune overactivation seen in severe flu and COVID cases.

The Authors

Here are all of the authors, some also holding affiliations in South Korea:

Ki-Hye Kim

Hye Suk Hwang

Youri Lee

Yu-Jin Jung

Eun-Ju Ko

Jae Min Song

Sang-Moo Kang.

But all of them are affiliated with Georgia State University in Atlanta, which you can contact here.

Bottom Line

The paper proves two damning facts:

Engineered bird flu hybrids were built in a U.S. lab with help from South Korea, using reverse genetics. These constructs triggered lethal inflammatory outcomes when combined with vaccination.

This is not preparation, but orchestration.

It’s the same pattern we saw before the COVID-19 pandemic, now being repeated with bird flu.

This isn’t isolated “basic science.”

It’s a pipeline: build dangerous pathogens, then promote vaccines as the “solution.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was said to have been caused by this very thing.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 370,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.