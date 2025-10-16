JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DayDawnBreaking's avatar
DayDawnBreaking
8h

These people need to be stopped! It’s evil and has no purpose for good. The human race has been polluted with the most evil people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Will's avatar
Will
8h

JUST LIKE USA/CHINA COVID- CREATED BY 2 "MORTAL ENEMIES"...

AND THE USUAL " ITS TO CREATE DEFENSES AGAINST THEM" ...

DOESNT REALLY FLY, AS THEY'RE EACH OTHERS ENEMY, NOT ALLIES...

AREN'T THEY ???

ANYONE WITH AN IDEA WHAT THEY'RE REALLY DOING/ PLANNING???

SURELY NOT EVIL ENOUGH TO DO ANOTHER " ACCIDENTAL" RELEASE ..

THIS ONE IS 100% LETHAL...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture