JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JJ's avatar
JJ
3hEdited

It's too late. AI is creating its own language so it can talk to other AI. It doesn't want us knowing what it's doing already. There are so many reports of AI doing nefarious stuff. We all know that the federal government is broken and controlled by a foreign entity. We should not use AI at all for anything. It's going to be the end of humanity

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

Centralized power...the communist DC Cesspool has more than enough already. Leaving A/i regulation to the feds is going to be a "grave" mistake.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture