President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Nicole Saphier, spent the COVID-19 pandemic publicly urging Americans—particularly the elderly and medically vulnerable—to receive the COVID-19 shots.

Dr. Saphier is a board-certified radiologist, Director of Breast Imaging at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (Monmouth), Fox News contributor, and author.

She earned her MD from Ross University, completed residency at Maricopa, and a breast/oncologic imaging fellowship at Mayo Clinic.

Federal safety surveillance data show that COVID injections have become one of the most death-reported and injury-reported pharmaceutical products in modern U.S. history.

Now, as she is elevated for one of the highest health offices in the country, critics argue her role in persuading Americans to accept a pharmaceutical intervention linked to unprecedented reported deaths, hospitalizations, and injuries is not simply controversial.

They argue it is professionally and morally disqualifying.

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Saphier’s History of COVID-19 Vaccine Propagandizing

In December 2020, Dr. Saphier told The Reboot Chronicles Podcast’s Dean DeBiase:

“I would encourage as many people as possible to get the vaccine, especially if you are over the age of 55. If you are over 55 and have comorbidities and obesity, you should absolutely get the vaccine.”

In March 2021, she told FOX Business Tonight that people should take any COVID vaccine offered to them and pushed the “100% efficacy” claim:

But people have been pretty choosy about which [COVID] vaccination they want to receive. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier told “FOX Business Tonight” Tuesday that patients shouldn’t waste time worrying about the label and should take what they can get.



“The vaccine that is offered to you is the vaccine that you should consider getting,” she said. “I don’t necessarily think that every single person needs to get a vaccine. I believe it’s a personal choice.”



Saphier said a conversation regarding risk versus choice is important to have with a patient’s physician if there are underlying concerns, but emphasized her confidence in all three vaccines anyway.



“[They] have all demonstrated 100% efficacy in keeping people out of the hospital and saving their life when it comes to the severity of COVID-19,” she said. “Therefore, if you feel a vaccine is right for you, I encourage you to get any vaccine that is being offered to you.”

In May 2021, Saphier criticized those opposed to vaccines and told Megyn Kelly she wished she could have taken 20 COVID jabs, after claiming the drug is “incredible” and “very safe.”

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In July 2021, the radiologist told FOX News viewers the “best way” to protect themselves from COVID-19 is to “get vaccinated.”

In October 2021, Saphier told her Twitter/X followers, “The sooner people acknowledge the Covid vaccine is better at preventing severe illness than mild infection, the sooner we can all get on with our lives.”

In January 2024, Saphier confirmed that her stance on the COVID jab had not changed.

Federal Safety Data Shows Historic COVID-19 Vaccine Injury Totals

Submitting false information to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a federal crime, and there is no public evidence that anyone has ever been federally prosecuted for filing a fraudulent VAERS report.

According to publicly available OpenVAERS data through March 27, 2026:

1,675,590 COVID vaccine adverse event reports

39,077 COVID vaccine reported deaths

222,549 COVID vaccine reported hospitalizations

Additionally, a widely cited Harvard Pilgrim-backed vaccine safety analysis found that VAERS captures fewer than 1% of actual adverse events, meaning the numbers could be in the millions to hundreds of millions.

Regardless, the figures dwarf all previous vaccine-related reporting totals in VAERS, the federal government’s primary passive vaccine safety surveillance database established in 1990.

COVID-19 vaccines account for the overwhelming majority of all reported deaths, serious injuries, and hospitalizations ever entered into the system despite only being made available in December 2020.

Even when normalized by dose volume, early comparisons between COVID-19 vaccines and seasonal influenza vaccines showed dramatically elevated reporting ratios, with COVID-19 shots producing substantially higher reported deaths and adverse event reports per million doses administered.

These totals surpass all previous vaccine products in U.S. history and position the COVID-19 shots as the most death-reported and injury-reported pharmaceutical product in modern federal safety monitoring history.

Critics argue that no physician who publicly pushed a product associated with this level of reported death should be entrusted with national public health leadership.

Surgeon General Role Raises Public Trust Questions

As Surgeon General, Saphier would become one of America’s most visible federal medical authorities, helping shape national public health messaging on:

Vaccines

Pandemic preparedness

Pharmaceutical interventions

Preventive health campaigns

Emergency medical guidance

For critics focused on informed consent, medical freedom, and pharmaceutical transparency, Saphier’s nomination places a physician who aggressively promoted one of the most controversial pharmaceutical campaigns in history at the center of future federal health policy.

Bottom Line

Trump’s Surgeon General nominee, Dr. Nicole Saphier, did not merely comment on COVID-19 policy.

She used her medical authority and national platform to repeatedly persuade millions of Americans to take a pharmaceutical product that federal safety surveillance systems now show became one of the most death-reported and injury-reported mass drug interventions in modern U.S. history.

For critics, this is not a minor controversy, a political inconvenience, or a debatable footnote.

It is disqualifying.

They argue that a physician who helped normalize, promote, and encourage public compliance with what became the largest reported pharmaceutical injury event in modern American history has already demonstrated catastrophic failures in discernment, risk assessment, and public health judgment.

In their view, elevating Saphier to Surgeon General would not restore trust in federal medicine but reward one of the very public health failures that shattered it.

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