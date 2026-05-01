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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
9hEdited

Contrary to what some news outlets say, this woman is a needle pusher. It is quite obvious, that all those that question the safety of the jabs, are little by little replaced by hawks, who probably fill their pockets with pharma money

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
9h

But she's good-looking, well-spoken, and articulate....

Oh, that's right.... They're ALL actors on a Luciferian stage meant for our demise!

Thank you, Jon.

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