Congress has enacted legislation allocating at least $5.5 billion in taxpayer funding to finance pandemic and outbreak preparedness in fiscal year 2026—despite no declared pandemic and no formal emergency authorization.

The funding is contained in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 (H.R. 7148), which President Donald Trump signed into law on February 3, 2026, after the bill passed both chambers of Congress and was presented to the White House earlier that day.

You can see which senators voted in favor of the bill here, and which representatives here.

A review of the bill text shows Congress appropriated billions of dollars across multiple federal accounts for pandemic preparedness, outbreak response, medical countermeasures, emerging and zoonotic disease surveillance, and public health emergencies.

Influenza is the only purported virus explicitly named in the statute.

The move comes as the U.S. simultaneously funds gain-of-function experiments on avian influenza “bird flu” pathogens and bird flu vaccines.

The overlap raises serious conflicts of interest and national security concerns, as the U.S. government simultaneously funds the creation and manipulation of pandemic-capable avian influenza viruses while financing the vaccine and emergency response systems that would be deployed if those experiments result in an outbreak.

Pandemic Medical Countermeasures & Vaccine Infrastructure

The largest allocation appears under the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

On page 108, the bill states:

“For carrying out title III and subtitles A and B of title XXVIII of the PHS Act, with respect to the research, development, storage, production, and procurement of medical countermeasures to counter potential chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats to civilian populations, $3,207,991,000: Provided, That of such amount—”

That same page explicitly names influenza (like bird flu) as the only virus in the statute:

“$307,991,000 shall be for expenses necessary to prepare for or respond to an influenza pandemic, of which $280,000,000 shall remain available until expended for activities including the development and purchase of vaccines, antivirals, necessary medical supplies, diagnostics, and surveillance tools.”

The law further authorizes expansion of private-sector vaccine manufacturing capacity:

“Funds allocated under this paragraph may be used for the construction or renovation of privately owned facilities for the production of pandemic influenza vaccines and other biologics, if the Secretary finds such construction or renovation necessary to secure sufficient supplies.”

Federal Emergency Response Operations

The bill also funds federal emergency response operations through the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

On page 109, the statute provides:

“OPERATIONS, PREPAREDNESS, AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE — $484,606,000.”

This account funds coordination, deployment, and management of public health emergencies and outbreaks.

CDC Public Health Preparedness

Congress appropriated substantial funding for outbreak readiness at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On page 92, the bill states:

“PUBLIC HEALTH PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE — $913,200,000.”

This funding supports domestic preparedness, emergency operations centers, and response coordination with states.

Emerging & Zoonotic Infectious Diseases

The bill separately funds purported emerging pathogens—the source of pandemics.

On page 91, the statute states:

“For carrying out titles II, III, and XVII, and section 2821 of the PHS Act… with respect to emerging and zoonotic infectious diseases, $729,272,000.”

Influenza bird flu would be an emerging, zoonotic infectious disease.

The same section authorizes quarantine-related expenditures:

“...to pay for the transportation, medical care, treatment, and other related costs of persons quarantined or isolated under Federal or State quarantine law.”

Infectious Disease & Public Health Emergencies (Foreign Operations)

Congress also authorized flexible emergency funding for outbreaks and public health emergencies overseas.

On page 441, the bill states:

“$200,000,000 of the funds appropriated by this Act… may be made available to combat such infectious disease or public health emergency, and may be transferred to, and merged with, funds appropriated under such headings for the purposes of this paragraph.”

The same page establishes a rapid-deployment reserve:

“EMERGENCY RESERVE FUND.—Up to $20,000,000 of the funds made available… may be made available for the Emergency Reserve Fund.”

Bottom Line

Without declaring a pandemic or emergency, Congress enacted a law—signed by President Trump on Tuesday—that allocates more than $5.5 billion in American tax dollars that can be used for pandemic and outbreak-related activities.

And despite the bill’s sweeping scope, influenza is the only virus Congress chose to name.

