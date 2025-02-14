Trump Blocks Funds to Schools Requiring COVID-19 Shots
U.S. president signs executive order.
Reporting from The Hill:
President Trump signed an executive order Friday to defund schools and other education agencies that require COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the head of the Department of Education are directed to create a plan to end these mandates and end federal funding for entities that do not comply.
Plans for the executive action were first reported Friday by Breitbart.
The order helps Trump fulfill his campaign to end the mandates many schools enacted after the COVID-19 vaccines were developed and as cases were ravaging the country under his first presidency.
“I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” he said on the campaign trail last year.
From Breitbart:
The order would prohibit “federal funds from being used to support or subsidize an educational service agency, state education agency, local education agency, elementary school, secondary school, or institution of higher education that requires students to have received a COVID-19 vaccination to attend in-person education programs,” it reads.
Outstanding. Word is getting out:
Kansas - in conjunction of 5 other states - is suing Pfizer for Veterinarian CEO Bourla’s boldface lying about the COVID-19 injection’s safety & effectiveness with regard to mass miscarriages, myocarditis & pericarditis, death, along with beefy claims that it would stop transmission when they never even tested for it.
Almost no one outside of our circles knows about this lawsuit. How did they keep this quiet? Pfizer buys news advertising, not to sell their poison (their bought and paid for doctors do that), but to prevent these organizations from reporting on their crimes. These fourth estate fifth column whores will not report anything negative on those paying their bills. Whoever has the gold, afterall, makes the wretched rules. Watch: https://old.bitchute.com/video/dP8IeU0vefvj [4:39mins]
Out of 238 preganancies, Pfizer found in their trials that 28 had a spontaneous abortion after getting the vaccine. 75 had serious clinical events: https://tritorch.com/merciless/!PfizerVaccinePregnancySideEffectsAbortions.png
In addition 1223 people died in the trial after taking it with over 40k Adverse Events: https://tritorch.com/adverseEvents.png
This is pfizer's own data, and is why they are currently being sued by 6 states for lying about it.
Best news I've seen in 3 weeks of good news!!