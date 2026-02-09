JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

In the public's eye it looks like the US has left WHO. Underneath the hood of the pitifully wretched DC Cesspool, it's business as usual. El Trumpo lies again.

Reply
Share
janet kessler's avatar
janet kessler
2h

Well, give him some credit - he waited a year before showing his true colors. Glad I haven't sent this trillionaire any donations to help him destroy us - he can use his own. WHO wants to eliminate us 'little people' - so what's trump's plan?

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture