Despite President Donald Trump’s executive order and public declarations that the United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization, Congress and the White House have enacted legislation that preserves a legal mechanism for continued operational collaboration between the U.S. government and the WHO.

The authority is contained in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 (H.R. 7148)—a sweeping 567-page spending bill that passed both chambers of Congress and was signed into law by President Trump on February 3, 2026, becoming Public Law 119-75.

The statute explicitly authorizes the assignment of U.S. federal public health personnel to work in programs funded by the WHO, even after the administration formally exited the organization.

Statutory WHO Carve-Out

Section 211 of H.R. 7148 states:

“The Secretary shall make available through assignment not more than 60 employees of the Public Health Service to assist in child survival activities and to work in AIDS programs through and with funds provided by the Agency for International Development, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund or the World Health Organization.”

The language is unambiguous.

Congress has authorized up to 60 U.S. Public Health Service employees to be assigned to work through and with WHO-funded programs, alongside USAID and UNICEF—entities closely integrated with the same global health governance framework.

In global health policy, “child survival activities” is a broad WHO umbrella that routinely includes vaccination campaigns, disease surveillance, outbreak response, and health-system operations, meaning the statute authorizes U.S. personnel to work inside WHO-funded public-health infrastructure—not narrow, child-only care—despite the formal withdrawal.

This authority is not contingent on U.S. membership in the WHO, nor does it require rejoining the organization.

It instead functions as a personnel-based operational bridge, allowing U.S. federal health staff to continue working inside WHO-financed initiatives without restoring formal governance participation.

Signed Into Law After WHO Exit

The provision was enacted after Trump signed Executive Order 14155, which formally initiated U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, and after the administration announced on January 22, 2026 that the United States had completed the legal withdrawal process.

According to the administration’s own fact sheet, the U.S. withdrawal included:

Termination of all U.S. funding to WHO

Recall of U.S. personnel and contractors embedded with WHO

Cessation of participation in WHO committees, governance bodies, and technical working groups

Yet H.R. 7148—passed by both the House and Senate and signed by Trump—creates a statutory exception allowing U.S. personnel to continue working within WHO-funded programs, despite the withdrawal.

Pandemic Funding Context

The WHO personnel provision is embedded within a much broader statute that allocates at least $5.5 billion for pandemic and outbreak preparedness in fiscal year 2026—without any declared pandemic or national emergency.

A review of H.R. 7148 shows Congress appropriated billions of dollars across federal agencies for:

Pandemic medical countermeasures

Vaccine research, development, and manufacturing capacity

Emerging and zoonotic disease surveillance

Federal and international public health emergency response

Influenza is the only virus explicitly named in the statute.

The bill directs $3.2 billion to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) for medical countermeasures, including:

“expenses necessary to prepare for or respond to an influenza pandemic… including the development and purchase of vaccines, antivirals, necessary medical supplies, diagnostics, and surveillance tools.”

It also authorizes the construction and renovation of privately owned vaccine manufacturing facilities for pandemic influenza biologics.

Influenza as the Policy Exception

The WHO personnel authority arrives amid a broader pattern in which influenza remains the lone disease treated as an exception to the administration’s WHO disengagement.

In January, HHS officials acknowledged that—despite withdrawal—the U.S. remained in discussions about participating in the WHO-led global influenza vaccine strain-selection process.

That process determines which viral lineages are forecast, modeled, and used in seasonal and pre-pandemic vaccine production worldwide.

At the same time, the U.S. government continues funding:

Gain-of-function research on avian influenza (“bird flu”) viruses

Chimeric and reassortant influenza virus experiments

Mammalian transmissibility modeling

Pandemic influenza vaccine platforms, including next-generation and self-amplifying technologies

The same federal agencies funding virus manipulation are financing vaccine manufacturing capacity and emergency response systems—while preserving technical ties to the WHO’s influenza surveillance and forecasting architecture.

A Legal Workaround, Not a Full Withdrawal

H.R. 7148 does not restore U.S. membership in the WHO.

It does not reinstate dues or voting rights.

But it does preserve the ability of U.S. federal health personnel to operate inside WHO-funded programs, shielded from U.S. transparency and oversight mechanisms that do not apply to the international organization.

In effect, Congress and the President have created a legal workaround: withdrawal in name, continued collaboration in practice.

Bottom Line

Despite formal withdrawal from the World Health Organization, Congress and President Trump have enacted federal law authorizing continued U.S. personnel involvement in WHO-funded health programs, while simultaneously financing influenza pandemic infrastructure, gain-of-function research, and mass vaccine readiness.

The statute was passed by both chambers of Congress.

It was signed by President Trump.

And it stands as binding federal law.

