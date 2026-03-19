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JLK's avatar
JLK
1h

So we go back to mailed newsletters? Some substack readers in Australia are being biometricked already. The bad guys are still on the march like robots that never eat or sleep.

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Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
1h

Predictable, and sad.

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