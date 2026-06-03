Secretary of ​State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the United States will “re-engage” with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, citing the African Ebola outbreak as justification.

Founded and funded by billionaire Bill Gates, Gavi is the largest organization of its kind dispensing vaccines internationally.

Vaccines have been linked to millions of adverse events, according to data from the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which has been tracking vaccine injuries since 1990.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

One year ago, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew the hundreds of millions of dollars in American funding from Gavi, citing child deaths linked to the DTP jab.

At the time, Secretary Kennedy said of Gavi:

“Unfortunately, in its zeal to promote universal vaccination, it has neglected the key issue of vaccine safety. When vaccine safety issues have come before Gavi, Gavi has treated them not as a patient health problem, but as a public relations problem.” “One example is the DTP vaccine, which the developed world replaced a long time ago. With a much safer DTP vaccine. A landmark study in 2017 by five highly regarded mainstream vaccine experts found that girls vaccinated with DTP were 10 times more likely to die from all causes in the first six months of life than those children who are unvaccinated.”

Kennedy asked Gavi to “re-earn the public trust and to justify the $8 billion that America has provided in funding since 2001.”

But Secretary Rubio has now told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the decision was already made a few weeks ago to begin cooperating with Gavi again—without explaining how Gavi had re-earned the public’s trust or justified the funding:

“I would say that the President had asked that we allow Secretary Kennedy to play a leading role on the Gavi decision because of the strongly held views with regards to vaccine safety. And he wanted them to conduct some reforms,” Rubio said yesterday. “And so the State Department’s going to be re-engaging. I’m not here to tell you we’re going to yank this thing, and we’re not going to listen to his points of view. But the State Department, a few weeks ago, made the decision that we were going to re-engage on this issue of Gavi, respecting what HHS views on it are as well. And we want to take their input.” “But we’d like to get this issue resolved in an outcome that’s acceptable, both to Congress and also to our goals on global health. So it is an issue, as I said, I wouldn’t use the word defer, but we have certainly allowed him to play a leading role in determining what we’re going to do next. But right now, we’re sort of at a stage where we are going to re-engage.”

You can watch Rubio make his statements to the Senate below.

You can contact the State Department here.

Donate

Share

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities, contact us by clicking below.