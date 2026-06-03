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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
2h

Gates wants to inject everyone with as many poisons as possible, so no one will see anymore what he is doing. If everyone on this earth is jabbed, he hopes none will remember how it was before vaxxes entered the scene. Not gonna work though.

Sasha Latypova just posted an article of how it got started with most cancers.

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James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
2h

Mr. Gates is extremely TOXIC please at all costs keep your distance if You know what’s good for You!

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