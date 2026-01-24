JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

The flu medicine men reminded Trump that they have to go back to traditional flu development which means they monitor flu strains from around the world and WHO is involved. Fauci's RNA flu program is going no where. Since the flu boys convince 160 million Americans to get injected each year, billions of dollars in revenue are at stake. My view.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Grazyna Samborska's avatar
Grazyna Samborska
4h

"kill two birds with one stone" - depopulation & profit...

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture