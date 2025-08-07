In what advocates are calling a tacit admission of guilt, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has reached a settlement with ‘Feds For Freedom’ and its legal team at Boyden Gray PLLC, ending a nearly four-year legal battle over the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors.

The case—Feds for Medical Freedom, et al. v. Biden, et al.—resulted in a sweeping settlement that effectively guts the mandate’s legacy, requiring:

Expungement of all federal employees’ COVID-19 vaccine records

A ban on vaccine status discrimination in hiring, firing, promotion, or discipline

Monetary reimbursement of legal fees to Feds For Freedom

“Feds For Freedom, partnering with Boyden Gray PLLC and a courageous group of federal employees and contractors, is proud to announce a landmark settlement with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the case Feds for Medical Freedom, et al. v. Biden, et al., concluding a nearly four-year legal battle against the Biden administration’s federal employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate,” the Thursday press release reads. “This settlement marks a significant victory for individual rights and serves as a powerful, implicit acknowledgment of the government’s overreach, achieved through Feds For Freedom’s relentless pursuit of justice.”

The federal government has not formally admitted wrongdoing.

But the scope of the settlement signals what Feds For Freedom President Marcus Thornton calls “a long-overdue confirmation” that the mandate was “unconstitutional, immoral, and un-American.”

“If it weren’t for Feds For Freedom and its patriotic members fighting back in 2022, the Biden vaccine mandate would never have been halted in court, and today's settlement would never have happened,” said Boyden Gray PLLC partner Trent McCotter. “Today’s settlement provides critical prospective relief and shows the Trump Administration is on our side and willing to help right those wrongs.”

The DOJ’s agreement includes a 60-day deadline for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to issue a directive ordering all federal agencies to destroy records related to COVID-19 vaccine status, mandate non-compliance, or exemption requests—unless an individual employee chooses to opt out.

Federal workers who don’t opt out but later wish to have their records expunged will be able to request removal at any time.

In addition, OPM must prohibit all federal agencies from considering COVID-19 vaccine status in employment decisions moving forward.

According to the settlement, this includes decisions related to hiring, promotion, termination, and disciplinary action.

“This settlement represents years of volunteer work and grassroots financial support,” said Feds For Freedom Co-Founder Jim Erdman. “It was successful because President Biden’s actions were demonstrably unconstitutional.”

A Case That Outlasted the Presidency

Feds For Freedom, originally named Feds for Medical Freedom, filed suit in December 2021 after several other challenges to Biden’s mandate failed.

In January 2022, the group secured a nationwide injunction that blocked enforcement of the mandate, effectively protecting more than 400,000 federal workers for the remainder of Biden’s presidency.

The lawsuit eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court before concluding in today’s settlement.

Acknowledging Harm—Without Admitting It

While the government stops short of admitting that the mandate violated federal employees’ rights, the structure of the agreement implies otherwise.

Observers say the requirement to destroy personnel records and ban future discrimination is an unmistakable concession.

“Our victory is a long-overdue confirmation of what we have asserted all along: COVID mandates were unconstitutional, immoral, and un-American. Patriotic Americans, including Feds For Freedom, proudly held the line against an unprecedented attack on our most basic freedoms, withstanding years of relentless assault by petty tyrants determined to destroy our constitutional republic” said Thornton.

About Feds For Freedom

Founded by a group of federal employees, contractors, and military personnel in 2021, Feds For Freedom began as a grassroots response to Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

After winning a national injunction, the group expanded its mission beyond vaccine mandates to broader issues of government overreach.

“We love America and our freedom,” the group’s website reads. “But the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was a step too far. It sparked something in us—a new fight for liberty our Founding Fathers would recognize.”

For press inquiries, contact Executive Director Stephanie Weidle at stephanie@fedsforfreedom.org.

The government may never say the mandate was unlawful—but the destruction of the records, the ban on discrimination, and the payout tell you everything you need to know.

