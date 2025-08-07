JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5hEdited

Not buying it. The government is explicitly responsible for millions of murders by mRNA poisons which by the way they are still massively pushing. Have they been banned? NO. Not even close.

I have had it with the more than common excuse of admitting no wrongdoing when that is EXACTLY what they did. Major murder and in my book that is wrongdoing to the hilt.

Same with a corporation that did harm and escapes with the same flimsy, putrid excuse. Never trusting the government or corporate America again.

If Trump, who started this whole mess had any real balls, he would admit he did wrong and we could get on with the prosecution and end of life procedures for all of these mass murderers.

And then pick up the millions who will have fainted from hearing the DC Swamp actually telling the truth for the first time in 100 years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
5h

lets be sure to remember, it was biden crew than did the mandates. maybe that's why they blocked trump from getting that election (he would not have done mandates)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture