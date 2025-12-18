JonFleetwood.com

They Can't Tell If Measles Infection Is Caused by Wild Virus or Vaccine Virus

'BMC Infectious Diseases' journal publication confirms measles vaccine does cause measles infection—but most of the time, even genetic analysis can't determine where the infection came from.
Jon Fleetwood's avatar
Jon Fleetwood
Dec 18, 2025

In this video, we walk through a newly published BMC Infectious Diseases study showing that public health authorities often cannot determine whether measles-like illness in vaccinated infants is caused by a wild measles virus or the live virus contained in the measles vaccine itself

This raises questions about vaccine recommendations.

If genetic analysis can’t tell us whether a virus or a vaccine causes measles, why are we recommending vaccines?

Key findings & red flags:

  • The study analyzed 189 measles-like illness cases—all in vaccinated children

  • 95.24% of vaccinated infants developed fever after measles vaccination

  • 16.40% developed classic measles-defining symptoms (cough, coryza, conjunctivitis)

  • Additional documented symptoms included Koplik spots, pneumonia, and diarrhea

  • Illness appeared 5–14 days post-vaccination, matching the known replication window of the live attenuated vaccine virus

  • Authors state clinical symptoms alone cannot distinguish vaccine-associated illness from wild measles

  • Genetic testing (genotyping) succeeded in only 30.28% of cases

  • ~70% of cases could not be genetically classified at all

  • Unresolved cases still enter official measles surveillance and response systems

  • When genotyping did succeed, 90.91% matched the vaccine strain (Shanghai-191)—not a wild virus

This means official measles surveillance systems are routinely counting illness in vaccinated children without being able to determine whether the illness was caused by the vaccine virus or a wild strain, while simultaneously using those same case numbers to justify renewed vaccination campaigns.

If health authorities cannot identify the source of measles-like illness, the assumption that more vaccination is the solution collapses—especially when the only cases studied occurred in vaccinated children and the vaccine strain dominates whenever identification succeeds.

