They Can't Tell If Measles Infection Is Caused by Wild Virus or Vaccine Virus

In this video, we walk through a newly published BMC Infectious Diseases study showing that public health authorities often cannot determine whether measles-like illness in vaccinated infants is caused by a wild measles virus or the live virus contained in the measles vaccine itself

This raises questions about vaccine recommendations.

If genetic analysis can’t tell us whether a virus or a vaccine causes measles, why are we recommending vaccines?

Key findings & red flags:

The study analyzed 189 measles-like illness cases—all in vaccinated children

95.24% of vaccinated infants developed fever after measles vaccination

16.40% developed classic measles-defining symptoms (cough, coryza, conjunctivitis)

Additional documented symptoms included Koplik spots, pneumonia, and diarrhea

Illness appeared 5–14 days post-vaccination , matching the known replication window of the live attenuated vaccine virus

Authors state clinical symptoms alone cannot distinguish vaccine-associated illness from wild measles

Genetic testing (genotyping) succeeded in only 30.28% of cases

~70% of cases could not be genetically classified at all

Unresolved cases still enter official measles surveillance and response systems

When genotyping did succeed, 90.91% matched the vaccine strain (Shanghai-191)—not a wild virus

This means official measles surveillance systems are routinely counting illness in vaccinated children without being able to determine whether the illness was caused by the vaccine virus or a wild strain, while simultaneously using those same case numbers to justify renewed vaccination campaigns.

If health authorities cannot identify the source of measles-like illness, the assumption that more vaccination is the solution collapses—especially when the only cases studied occurred in vaccinated children and the vaccine strain dominates whenever identification succeeds.

