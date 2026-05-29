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DRK's avatar
DRK
3hEdited

Yet another of several factors that demonstrates why the polymerase chain reaction process (PCR) cannot be used as a diagnostic tool- and inventor, Kary Mullis said.

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-Which DNA segments are selected as primes / probes.

-The length of the DNA segments used as primes.

-How many primes / probes the process was set up to amplify / or detect.

-How many of these segments have to be detected for the "test" to be considered "positive". During the COVID-19 debacle, the standard for a "positive" result was switched from 2 primes detected, to one - and a "new variant"' was declared.

-The number of cycles of amplification.

-The variation in the synthetic DNA segments used as primes / probes.

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DNA is only a four 'letter' code. Fewer, shorter DNA segments chosen as primes are more likely to match, or nearly match DNA segments in the species being "tested". This has been shown in PCR "tests" for bird flu in birds, cattle, and humans. And in some PCR "tests" for humans.

Even close matches will tend to be amplified, especially with higher cycles of amplification.

Throw in the variations found in the commercially available synthetic DNA segments used as primes / probes for the PCR process... and it's no wonder that a study of the data in Germany showed that ~73% of those who "tested positive" using PCR were later found to have no antibodies to SARS CoV2 - showing that they were never actually exposed to it.

In short, the use of PCR as a sceening or diagnostic "test" is a scam. Or worse, a tool for tyranny.

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Valued Customer's avatar
Valued Customer
10h

They clearly are using probes that match other DNA than what they're looking for. They're deliberately using sequences that throw false positives.

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