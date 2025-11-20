JonFleetwood.com

Ollie
19h

"Absence of Evidence is not Evidence of Absence." (heard that one more than once.)

Fact is, studies were performed and when the results showed beyond the shadow of a doubt that vaccines were hazardous, those studies were put down, squashed and or hidden from public scrutiny, fully aided by and with guidance from the CDC.

Stephen Dedalus
18h

It’s hard to be gleeful about these victories over vaccine deception because the single most important issue is not safety (although it’s definitely in the top three) but rather the ethical premise(s) behind government mandates. The mandates rest upon the evil ethical principles of Altruism (Be a Good German and sacrifice yourself for your fellow volk and the Fatherland) and Utilitarianism (Sure, some will be damaged or even be killed by these vaccines, but it’s ethical to mandate them because, allegedly, more people benefit than suffer and what is “good” is equivalent to what is “good” for the greatest number). Importantly, it doesn’t matter how safe ANY medical intervention is or even if all sides agree to a statistical safety profile. It’s still the inalienable right for each individual to decide for themselves and for minors who are under their responsibility (I.e. children) what medical intervention they will accept and no one, short of those who have a proven communicable disease of a genuinely morbid nature, should be denied the full rights and privileges of participating in any public sphere. To believe otherwise is to turn men into cattle.

