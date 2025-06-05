The City of Midland, Texas, has officially proclaimed June 10, 2025, as “Dr. Richard Bartlett Day” to recognize the physician’s decades of dedicated service and his national influence during the COVID-19 pandemic—particularly for his pioneering use of budesonide to save lives at a time when few safe treatments were acknowledged.

The proclamation, signed by Midland Mayor Lori Blong and affixed with the city’s official seal on July 10, 2024, states that “Dr. Richard Bartlett has devoted his professional life to the practice of medicine, serving the people of West Texas with unwavering dedication, clinical excellence, and compassionate care.”

It continues: “Dr. Bartlett has served the Midland-Odessa region for over two decades, both in private practice and through various leadership roles, including his tenure as Medical Director for multiple regional health initiatives.”

Dr. Bartlett rose to national prominence during the COVID pandemic by advocating for the use of inhaled budesonide—a steroid typically prescribed for asthma—as part of a treatment protocol to reduce severe illness and hospitalizations.

His clinical experiences, which included rapid recovery in his patients, led him to promote budesonide in public forums despite widespread resistance from federal agencies and medical gatekeepers.

The University of Oxford later validated the effectiveness of budesonide for COVID.

The City of Midland acknowledged this leadership in times of crisis, writing: “Dr. Bartlett’s unwavering focus on innovation and patient-centered care was especially evident during public health emergencies, where he worked to expand access to care, share treatment insights, and provide reassurance and medical guidance to residents in a time of uncertainty.”

The proclamation further recognizes his long-standing public service: “Dr. Bartlett has been recognized not only locally but also at the state and national level for his service and advocacy, including appointments to the Texas Health Disparities Task Force and as an advisor during previous statewide health initiatives.”

It also emphasizes his dedication to empowering patients: “Dr. Bartlett has worked tirelessly to advocate for both preventive and responsive care models, combining evidence-based medicine with a personal commitment to faith and family values, and empowering patients with knowledge, resources, and dignity.”

His influence, the city states, extends far beyond the clinic: “His voice, leadership, and willingness to engage in public dialogue has made him a respected contributor to medical and civic discussions across Texas and beyond, and he continues to inspire future generations of healthcare professionals with his mentorship and example.”

Finally, the City of Midland explains its decision to issue the honor: “The City of Midland takes pride in recognizing those whose leadership strengthens the health, character, and unity of our community.”

The official proclamation concludes:

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, Lori Blong, Mayor of the City of Midland, Texas, do hereby proclaim June 10th, 2025 as;

‘DR. RICHARD BARTLETT DAY’

and encourage all citizens to join in recognizing Dr. Bartlett for his extraordinary service to the people of West Texas, his enduring impact on public health, and his continued advocacy for compassion, innovation, and excellence in care.”

Dr. Bartlett told this website he believes America is not helpless or hopeless, and under God, with strong leadership from President Trump and HHS Secretary Kennedy, the nation is being protected and restored.

“We have never been hopeless or helpless—not in the past, not now, and not in the future,” he said. “We are one nation under God, and our strength has always come from our faith, our freedom, and our courage. We are the land of the free because we are the home of the brave—men and women who rise in times of adversity, who refuse to back down, and who stand for truth no matter the cost.” “Today, with President Trump in the White House and Secretary Kennedy at the helm of HHS, America is more protected, more prepared, and more determined to defend life, liberty, and the values that make this nation exceptional. This is a moment of restoration and resolve. May God continue to bless and guide the United States of America.”

Dr. Bartlett’s contributions, particularly his early and persistent call for effective outpatient COVID-19 treatments, have since been validated by peer-reviewed research and presented to state legislatures, including Ohio and Louisiana, as part of broader public health discussions.

This recognition by the City of Midland cements his legacy not only as a local physician, but as a national leader in patient-centered, life-saving care.

