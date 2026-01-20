JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Stolberg's avatar
Tina Stolberg
2h

Who's going to tell the animals they should only eat one packet? More madness.

Reply
Share
Mike's avatar
Mike
2h

Thank you Jon for covering this!

This is done in Colorado for Prairie Dogs and other animals too… besides how I feel about vaccines in general, there is no dose control for the prairie dogs or the predators. Additionally the adjuvant for animal vaccines is sometimes Freund’s Complete Adjuvant

This adjuvant is unfit for human vaccine use, as it causes side effects:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/immunology-and-microbiology/freunds-adjuvant#:~:text=The%20most%20commonly%20used%20adjuvant,use%20in%20human%20vaccine%20programs.

“The most commonly used adjuvant is Freund's complete adjuvant, in which the immunogen is prepared as a water-in-oil emulsion. The main disadvantage of Freunds complete adjuvant is that it evokes aggressive granuloma formation in the animal and of Freunds complete adjuvant is that it evokes aggressive granuloma formation in the animal and is thus completely unacceptable for use in human vaccine programs.”

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture