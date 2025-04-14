The Tennessee Senate is scheduled to debate a bill this afternoon that would make the state the first in the nation to explicitly prohibit the enforcement of mandates issued by globalist groups the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Senate Bill 0263, sponsored by Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald), declares that “The World Health Organization, the United Nations, and the World Economic Forum have no jurisdiction in this state.”

The proposed law goes further: “This state and its political subdivisions must not be compelled to enforce, or collaborate with the enforcement of, requirements or mandates issued by the World Health Organization, the United Nations, or the World Economic Forum.”

The House companion bill, HB0318, is sponsored by Rep. Rudd and passed out of the House State & Local Government Committee on April 9 with a vote of 16–5.

It also passed the House Public Service Subcommittee earlier this year with a 4–1 vote.

On the Senate side, SB0263 cleared the Finance, Ways and Means Committee 7–2 without debate on April 8, and is scheduled for full Senate discussion today at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Barring Foreign Mandates, Including Masks and Vaccines

Section (b) of the bill takes direct aim at pandemic-related measures:

“Requirements or mandates issued by the World Health Organization, the United Nations, or the World Economic Forum must not be used in this state as a basis for action, or to direct, order, or otherwise impose… any requirements whatsoever, including those for masks, vaccines, or medical testing.”

The bill would also block foreign bodies from “gather[ing] public or private information about this state’s citizens or residents,” asserting that such mandates or surveillance have “no force or effect in this state or its political subdivisions.”

The legislation explicitly defines “political subdivisions” to include “a municipality; public corporation; body politic; authority; district; metropolitan government; county; an agency, department, or board of such entities; or another form of local government.”

If passed, the law would take effect July 1, 2025.

Citing Trump's WHO Withdrawal

Some Tennessee lawmakers referenced former President Donald Trump’s 2020 decision to withdraw from the WHO, citing the organization’s “failure to adopt urgently needed reforms” and “inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states.”

A related bill stripping WHO authority from Tennessee state code in favor of the CDC during pandemics was signed into law on March 25.

What's Next

If approved in the Senate today, SB0263 will proceed toward final passage.

The bill summary makes its intent unmistakably clear: “This bill prohibits requirements or mandates issued by the World Health Organization, the United Nations, or the World Economic Forum from being used in this state as a basis for action.”

The language adds: “Such requirements or mandates have no force or effect in this state or its political subdivisions.”

The fiscal impact of the bill is officially listed as “Not Significant.”

