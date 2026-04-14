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Wellness Freedom Patriot BJ's avatar
Wellness Freedom Patriot BJ
10h

"If in effect during COVID, the amendment would have blocked the state from imposing broad, emergency-based vaccine or treatment mandates without individualized legal proceedings, preventing one-size-fits-all medical directives enforced solely through executive authority."

TENNESSEE NEVER HAD any "broad, emergency-based vaccine or treatment mandates." Or even narrow ones. From April 2 to April 27 (2020) residents were required to stay at home except for "essential activities." There were restrictions on large gatherings and certain venues were ordered closed (bars, gyms, hair salons. By early September everything was lifted, though visitation limits at long-term care facilities remained in place through January 2021.

They never had a statewide vaccine or mask mandates.

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Russian Nazi's avatar
Russian Nazi
12h

What about my bodily autonomy to not be shed on by polluted, dirty-blooded vaxtards?

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