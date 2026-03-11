Tennessee lawmakers have introduced legislation that would prohibit the administration of any vaccine or injectable solution containing messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as COVID-19 mRNA jabs, to humans or animals within the state.

The bill, Senate Bill 1767, titled the “Tennessee mRNA Pharmaceutical Sovereignty and Safety Act,” was introduced January 20 in the Tennessee Senate by Sen. Janice Bowling (R) and cross-filed in the House as HB1852 by Rep. Monty Fritts (R).

If enacted, the measure would make it illegal for any individual—including licensed physicians, nurses, or veterinarians—to administer an injection containing mRNA vaccine material.

Tennessee would become one of the first U.S. states to enact a state-level prohibition on the administration of mRNA vaccine technology to both humans and animals.

SB1767 has advanced through early procedural steps in the Tennessee Senate and was placed on the Senate Health and Welfare Committee calendar for March 11, 2026.

The companion House bill, HB1852, was referred to the House Population Health Subcommittee, where it failed for lack of a motion on March 10.

The structure of the bill very closely mirrors a legislative template I created and published in February 2025.

You can contact Tennessee senators here and representatives here to voice your support for the bill.

Bill Would Ban Administration of mRNA Injections

The legislation creates a new section in Tennessee law prohibiting the administration of mRNA-based injections.

Under the bill, an “mRNA vaccine or vaccine material” is defined as a substance designed to induce immunity by introducing messenger RNA corresponding to a viral protein.

The definition also explicitly includes self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine technology.

The proposal states:

“An individual, including a healthcare provider, shall not administer to any human or animal in this state a vaccine or other injectable solution that contains an mRNA vaccine or vaccine material.”

This prohibition would apply to both human medical providers and veterinary practitioners.

Criminal Penalties and License Revocation

Violating the prohibition would be classified as a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by fines of up to $2,500 per violation.

Each injection administered in violation of the law would constitute a separate offense.

Healthcare providers could also face administrative discipline from licensing boards, including possible revocation of their medical license.

Bill Applies to Both Humans & Animals

The measure explicitly applies to injections administered to both humans and animals, meaning the ban would extend to veterinary use of mRNA technologies as well.

The legislation also states that it would take effect January 1, 2027, if approved by the legislature and signed into law.

Bill Cites Safety Concerns

The legislation includes an extensive preamble citing concerns about mRNA technology, including biodistribution of spike protein, persistence of vaccine components in the body, cardiovascular complications, neurological disorders, reproductive impacts, and other adverse effects reported following vaccination.

The bill also references concerns about self-amplifying mRNA vaccines, warning they could produce higher levels of spike protein in the body and raise additional safety risks.

