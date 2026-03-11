JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yvonne Renee's avatar
Yvonne Renee
1h

Well they banned chemtrails in Tennessee but we were there for 2 years and still saw them making pentagrams, etc... but you know, the loophole... "they are above the jurisdiction of airspace" so they lie.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Roby Bravender's avatar
Roby Bravender
24m

One can always hope!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture