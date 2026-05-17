Israeli-based geoengineering startup Stardust Solutions has published what amounts to a full industrial blueprint for manufacturing and potentially dispersing up to 10 million metric tons of engineered atmospheric particles per year into the stratosphere for worldwide sunlight reduction.

Stardust was formed in 2023 and is incorporated in the United States.

The move raises major concerns about informed consent, involuntary environmental exposure, public health, and large-scale atmospheric experimentation on human populations.

The newly published feasibility study from Stardust Labs describes a proposed industrial expansion pathway capable of scaling production from current laboratory and specialty chemical levels to “climate-scale” deployment intended for what the authors describe as “1% solar-flux modification,” meaning deliberate reduction of incoming sunlight reaching Earth.

At full scale, the proposal would involve manufacturing quantities measured not in laboratory kilograms or research tons, but in tens of billions of pounds of engineered atmospheric material annually.

The study, titled Feasibility Study for Industrial Scale Submicronic Engineered Amorphous Silica Particle (SEASP) Manufacturing for Stratospheric Aerosol Injection (SAI), was published on May 14, 2026.

Unlike earlier theoretical discussions surrounding geoengineering, the paper reads as an operational industrialization roadmap.

It details reactor sizes, chemical supply chains, manufacturing hubs, aircraft deployment considerations, atmospheric persistence engineering, monitoring systems, scaling timelines, and cost-per-kilogram production targets for what amounts to a planetary aerosol manufacturing network.

According to the paper:

“An outlook is provided for further expansion toward climate-scale 10 Mt/yr manufacturing capacity, required for approximately 1% solar-flux modification.”

The engineered particles are primarily composed of amorphous silica produced through a chemical manufacturing chain involving tetraethyl orthosilicate (TEOS), chlorine-linked industrial chemistry, ammonia, ethanol, silicon tetrachloride, and hydrophobic surface-treatment compounds designed for prolonged atmospheric dispersal.

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The paper makes clear that the proposed particles are specifically engineered for atmospheric dispersal and prolonged airborne dispersal.

Researchers state the particles are designed for:

“airborne dispersion,”

“approximate year-scale stratospheric residence,”

“efficient shortwave scattering,”

and “monitoring system requirements.”

Meaning, the particles are intentionally engineered to remain suspended in the atmosphere for extended periods while altering the amount of solar radiation reaching Earth.

For critics, the proposal raises immediate health freedom concerns involving:

informed consent,

involuntary environmental exposure,

long-term inhalation risks,

ecosystem impacts,

and the ethics of deploying engineered particles into the atmosphere at planetary scale without individualized consent or meaningful opt-out mechanisms.

Those concerns are amplified by the fact that the paper appears to focus overwhelmingly on industrial feasibility, scaling logistics, deployment capability, and atmospheric engineering rather than long-term chronic exposure studies involving humans or ecosystems.

More than 590 climate scientists and governance scholars now support a worldwide moratorium on such experiments involving the sun, and have called for an ‘International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering.’

Paper Treats Planetary Atmospheric Modification as Industrial Scaling Problem

One of the most striking aspects of the paper treats Earth-wide atmospheric modification as a solvable industrial scaling problem involving:

regional manufacturing hubs,

aircraft deployment systems,

chlorine infrastructure,

atmospheric monitoring systems,

chemical supply chains,

and climate-scale rollout timelines measured in years rather than decades.

The authors explicitly state:

“The decisions about whether to deploy SAI sit with governments and the international community; this paper supplies one input they will need.”

The paper further claims:

“No fundamental process-technology barrier is identified for scaling SEASP manufacturing to climate-relevant and ultimately climate-scale annual production rates.”

According to the study, the proposed rollout timeline includes:

approximately 5 years to achieve 250,000 metric tons per year,

approximately 7 years to reach 1 million metric tons per year,

followed by expansion toward 10 million metric tons annually.

The study also estimates the particles could eventually be manufactured for approximately $5–5.7 per kilogram at industrial scale.

Full Chemical Manufacturing Chain Publicly Detailed

The paper explains that the particles are primarily made from engineered amorphous silica (SiO₂), produced through a TEOS-based Stöber sol-gel process.

The study publicly details the manufacturing chain involving:

tetraethyl orthosilicate (TEOS),

ethanol,

ammonia/ammonium hydroxide,

trimethylmethoxysilane (TMMS),

silicon tetrachloride,

quartz,

carbon,

iron,

chlorine gas,

and triethylamine.

The final particles are described as engineered amorphous silica microspheres approximately 250–500 nanometers in diameter with hydrophobic surface coatings designed to improve atmospheric persistence and dispersibility.

The paper openly discusses integration with:

chlor-alkali systems,

chlorine-loop management,

hydrogen chloride recycling,

and hazardous industrial chemical infrastructure.

The authors state:

“Chlorine handling at this scale is an established industrial capability, but it requires careful site selection, safety engineering, environmental permitting, and integration with chlor-alkali infrastructure.”

Critics are likely to point out that chlorine gas, hydrogen chloride, and silicon tetrachloride are hazardous industrial chemicals with known respiratory and environmental risks, while the paper itself overwhelmingly focuses on scalability and deployment logistics rather than population-level consent or long-term exposure ethics.

Engineered for Persistence, Monitoring, & Atmospheric Tracking

The paper states the particles are engineered with:

narrow particle-size distributions,

hydrophobic coatings,

near-spherical morphology,

and tunable surface chemistry.

Researchers also discuss future atmospheric traceability systems:

“The bottom-up synthesis route also provides a platform for implementing future traceability approaches, through elemental or isotopic markers, required for monitoring and compliance systems.”

Meaning, the particles could potentially include identifying markers designed for atmospheric tracking and regulatory monitoring.

The paper further states the particles are intentionally engineered for:

“approximate year-scale stratospheric residence,”

and compatibility with “monitoring system requirements.”

For critics, this raises additional concerns about long-term environmental accumulation and the possibility of populations being subjected to exposure from engineered atmospheric materials without individualized informed consent.

Long-Term Human Exposure Questions Remain Unresolved

While the paper repeatedly references “human health safety requirements,” the study sections provided do not appear to include:

long-term inhalation toxicology studies,

chronic exposure studies,

multigenerational ecological studies,

or large-scale environmental deposition analyses involving the engineered particles themselves.

Instead, the paper overwhelmingly focuses on:

manufacturing scale-up,

industrial engineering,

deployment feasibility,

infrastructure,

supply chains,

atmospheric operations,

and production cost optimization.

That contrast is likely to intensify criticism from opponents who argue that the technology is being normalized and industrialized before unresolved environmental and human health questions have been fully addressed.

Bottom Line

The newly published Stardust Labs paper presents a detailed industrial roadmap for manufacturing and potentially deploying tens of billions of pounds of engineered atmospheric particles intended to alter the amount of sunlight reaching Earth.

While raising major unresolved questions about informed consent, involuntary environmental exposure, public health, and whether populations could ultimately be subjected to large-scale atmospheric experimentation without meaningful public approval.

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