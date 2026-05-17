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Larry Arnold's avatar
Larry Arnold
5h

For the many that deny Geoengineering/chemtrails, this is proof in painstaking detail. The really scary thing is that the premise/cover for this practice for blocking out the sun is flawed at its core. We are carbon based in our chemistry, as is almost all living species and require the sunlight to thrive and without which the planet becomes a barren sphere.

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JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
4h

Where is any evidence that blocking the sun is good in any way, and won't have devastating negative effects?

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