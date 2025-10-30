Saudi Arabia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CSL Seqirus and Vaccine Industrial Company (VIC) to localize the production of “cell-based seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines” for 2026 and 2027, according to a new press release from CSL published today.

The press release also highlights that CSL Seqirus already partners with over 30 governments worldwide on pandemic-flu response—underscoring that this is an international network of governments preparing for the same scenario.

The three parties have as “ambition to establish pandemic preparedness in 2026 and supply cell-based flu vaccines for the 2026/27 Flu Season,” per the release. CSL Seqirus “is an influenza pandemic preparedness and response partner to over 30 governments around the world. This partnership will elevate Saudi Arabia’s influenza pandemic preparedness and response strategies in influenza.”

Translation: Saudi Arabia will be producing and stockpiling a vaccine built for a bird flu pandemic that hasn’t happened yet.

The move comes as countries around the world claim to be creating multiple chimeric, hybrid bird flu Franken-viruses in biolabs, raising fears of another government-made pandemic.

Congress, the White House, the Department of Energy, the FBI, the CIA, and Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service (BND) have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely the result of lab-engineered pathogen manipulation.

Saudi Arabia is now partnering directly with the maker of Audenz, which is CSL’s only—and the world’s only—U.S. FDA-licensed cell-based pandemic influenza bird flu vaccine.

Since Audenz remains the company’s only officially licensed pandemic vaccine, the bird flu shot is the clear focal point of this deal.

Though the jab isn’t mentioned by name in the press release.

The agreement—signed in Riyadh on October 30—includes provisions for:

Pre-pandemic vaccine stockpiles for “high-risk populations”;

An Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) securing pandemic vaccine doses for the wider public;

Domestic manufacturing at VIC’s new $133 million Sudair City facility to “reduce reliance on global supply chains.”

Why It Matters

This is not just about routine flu shots.

Saudi Arabia’s deal with CSL Seqirus is a strategic bet on a coming influenza pandemic—specifically a bird flu pandemic.

By tying the plan to “pandemic preparedness in 2026,” the Kingdom is essentially predicting that a worldwide influenza emergency could emerge within the next couple of years—and it wants its own domestic vaccine supply when it does.

CSL Seqirus markets Audenz as the “first-ever adjuvanted, cell-based influenza vaccine designed to help protect individuals six months of age and older against influenza A(H5N1) in the event of a pandemic.”

That wording—“in the event of a pandemic”—is now baked directly into Saudi Arabia’s national planning.

CSL’s statement that Saudi Arabia will “localize manufacturing” and build “pre-pandemic stockpiles” aligns precisely with the pattern seen in North American (here), European (here; here; here), and Australian pandemic biosecurity programs, which have been stockpiling H5N1 vaccines for years under similar contracts.

In May, the Trump administration announced its “next-generation, universal vaccine” platform called ‘Generation Gold Standard’ that is focusing on bird flu jab creation.

Gold Standard represents the institutionalization of a staggering conflict of interest.

As previously reported on this website, U.S. NIAID Director Dr. Jeffery Taubenberger—who now oversees U.S. taxpayer-funded gain-of-function experiments creating new bird flu viruses—is also a named inventor on the federal patent for the program’s beta-propiolactone (BPL)-inactivated “universal” bird flu vaccine at the center of Gold Standard.

This is despite BPL being a known carcinogen classified as a ‘Group 1B’ substance in Europe and ‘Group 2B’ in the U.S.

In other words, the same official directing the creation of potentially pandemic-causing bird flu pathogens is positioned to personally profit from the vaccine meant to counter them.

This raises profound national-security, informed-consent, and conflict-of-interest concerns at the very heart of America’s pandemic preparedness system.

Bottom Line

Saudi Arabia is betting billions that a bird flu pandemic could hit by 2026.

And it’s doing so by locking in partnership with the only company on Earth that already holds an FDA license for an avian influenza pandemic vaccine.

This is yet another instance of one of the world’s top vaccine manufacturers and one of the world’s most powerful governments officially preparing, on paper, for a bird flu pandemic.

