The furin cleavage site (FCS) in SARS-CoV-2 helps the pathogen enter human cells more easily by allowing its spike protein to be cut in a way that makes infection faster and more efficient.

The FCS plays a “critical role” in SARS-CoV-2 “infection and pathogenesis,” according to a January 2021 Nature publication by Menachery et al.

That publication found that removing the FCS leads to “reduced disease,” confirming its significant role in the pathogen’s ability to harm humans.

SARS-CoV-2 is the only known sarbecovirus in nature to possess a back-to-back, four-amino acid insertion “PRRA” at the S1/S2 junction that creates a perfect furin-cleavable motif.

The four-amino acid insertion is referred to as “[t]he key evolutionary step leading to the pandemic virus” by Romeu in a November 2023 BMC Genomic Data study.

The spike protein amino acid chain appears to have been cut apart so that the PRRA sequence could be inserted.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

It’s worth noting that Romeu’s paper found the PRRA sequence matches human mRNA transcripts at 100% identity, leading the author to conclude that the insert’s sequence is most consistent with acquisition from human genetic material rather than from any known sarbecovirus.

The sequence was also found to match a 19-nucleotide stretch that is the 100% reverse-complement of a human-codon-optimized MSH3 mRNA sequence appearing in a Moderna patent, according to a February 2022 Frontiers publication.

The exact alignment includes the entire PRRA insertion, which the authors describe as “highly unusual” and absent from any other mammalian or viral genome.

A pandemic-era BioEssays analysis by Segreto and Deigin argued that SARS-CoV-2’s FCS makes the pathogen “less likely to be natural” and “might be the result of lab manipulation techniques such as site-directed mutagenesis.”

The authors asked whether “genetic manipulations have been performed” on the pathogen, because the FCS “could result from site-directed mutagenesis, a procedure that does not leave a trace.”

Segreto and Deigin concluded:

“On the basis of our analysis, an artificial origin of SARS-CoV-2 is not a baseless conspiracy theory that is to be condemned and researchers have the responsibility to consider all possible causes for SARS-CoV-2 emergence. …” “Genetic manipulation of SARS-CoV-2 may have been carried out in any laboratory in the world with access to the backbone sequence and the necessary equipment and it would not leave any trace. Modern technologies based on synthetic genetics platforms allow the reconstruction of viruses based on their genomic sequence, without the need of a natural isolate.” “A thorough investigation on strain collections and research records in all laboratories involved in CoV research before SARS-CoV-2 outbreak is urgently needed.”

DEFUSE Contains Exact Furin Cleavage Site Insertion Point

A document submitted by EcoHealth Alliance to the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in March 2018—the year before the COVID-19 pandemic—called ‘DEFUSE’ outlined plans to insert a furin cleavage site into chimeric coronavirus spike proteins using gain-of-function (GOF) experiments.

The plan was written up by the University of North Carolina’s Dr. Ralph Baric, who in the same year was awarded a patent for swapping genetic segments of one coronavirus spike with those of another, titled “Methods and compositions for chimeric coronavirus spike proteins.”

Significantly, Baric’s DEFUSE plan specifically called for inserting the FCS at amino acid residues “R667/S668” of the pre-pandemic coronavirus strain SARS-CoV (SARS-CoV-1), the strain responsible for the 2002–2003 SARS pandemic.

The plan called for “ablat[ing]”—which means ‘to part something by cutting it’—the spike protein at the R667/S668 site of the SARS-CoV-1 spike protein in order to insert the FCS.

SARS-CoV-1 possesses an R (arginine) at residue 667 and an S (serine) at residue 668.

Red box added by me for emphasis.

The SARS-CoV-1 residue numbers seem off in the above graphic because different coronavirus strains have different numbers of residues, and the graphic is aligning all of the strains to SARS-CoV-2 residue numbering.

The internationally-recognized UniProt protein entry page for SARS-CoV-1 confirms the pre-pandemic strain’s residues R667 and S668 map to the same location in the above chart.

Out of more than 1,200 amino acids in the entire spike residue sequence, the furin cleavage site in the COVID-19 pandemic pathogen was inserted into the exact residue location designated by the DEFUSE proposal.

DEFUSE Cover-Up

The DEFUSE proposal was revealed in August 2021 by a whistleblower, U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Murphy.

It was later revealed that DARPA, the Department of Defense (DoD), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), had classified and concealed the DEFUSE proposal, effectively hiding what a letter from Senator Roger Marshall (R-KA) described as a “blueprint” that “could have produced a synthetic coronavirus in 2019 with the same unique construction as SARS-CoV-2 (SARS2).”

Sen. Marshall predicted a proper Office of Inspector General (OIG) investigation could uncover that these deliberate actions taken by DARPA, the DoD, and the National Intelligence Office “rise to the level of misconduct, false statements, obstruction of federal proceedings, conspiracy, conflicts of interest, or infractions of administrative or civil laws.”

Does the OIG know that the very insertion point DEFUSE proposed in 2018 matches the exact location of the furin cleavage site insertion in the pandemic virus, a correspondence so precise—and so unlikely to be coincidental—that it demands immediate investigative scrutiny?

Bottom Line

The evidence shows that SARS-CoV-2 contains a uniquely placed, highly potent furin-cleavage site that is absent from all known sarbecoviruses.

It matches human and even Moderna-patented genetic sequences with 100% identity, appears to have been inserted into a cut site in the spike protein, and aligns exactly with the insertion point proposed in EcoHealth Alliance’s DEFUSE grant.

These facts raise the unmistakable possibility that the pandemic pathogen’s most consequential feature did not arise through natural evolution but through deliberate laboratory manipulation.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.