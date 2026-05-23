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Judy Huffman's avatar
Judy Huffman
10h

JUST SAY NO!! Enough already!

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
10h

What the hell - are you kidding. This is part of the corrupted deep/shadow gov't pulling the strings again. The PREP Act needs to be repealed - ALL vaccines are toxic, God help us all.

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