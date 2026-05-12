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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
6m

Fauci: “We have entered the Pandemic Era”

It's all one big Luciferian script LITERALLY!

Thank you, Jon!

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
36m

Oh no! what a coincidence! They must have an excellent glass ball to watch for the next available virus!

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