JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

Incinerate all the bio labs in the world and get back to living without fear!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
4h

We must ban Gain of Function experimentation before they create Pandora's box, and then we're all fucked! It's all sponsored by Big Pharma and corrupt Governments who take a slice of the profits from the 'DEADLY but useless mRNA 'experimental' injections - which they call vaccines!

What the evil, corrupt 'Establishment' wants is for the population to forget what they planned for decades and released in 2019. We must never forget. They are relying on human complacency and naivety!

My mission is to get the PREP Act rescinded because that is what enables mass-murdering Big Pharma to continue their depopulation on behalf of the New World Order, so we are reduced to unthinking 'Slaves' to the Elites.

You've probably done well financially with your marketing of cures, which was an opportunity that was created by the Experimental mRNA poisonous injections. Good luck!

But let's encourage all who question what has been apparent since 2019, because that was just the start of their decimation ('take-over') of our Freedom! If Gates, for example, does not create the next Ice Age or an unstoppable 'wipe-out' of humanity with his lunacy, we must be prepared for the NWO's next release of their GoF experiments.

Remember, with no protection from their 'shield', the PREP ACT, the NWO have nowhere to go.

Keep up your revelations and encourage others to do likewise. Educate others and remember they want us to forget so they can declare the next Scamdemic! I will do the same!

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot) We live longer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture