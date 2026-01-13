JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elliott Middleton's avatar
Elliott Middleton
2h

Yup. Bill and Melinda Gates told us the next one will "get our attention."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
1h

I cannot in any way fathom how anyone could still be falling for this psychopathic nonsense. Stupidity? Unvarnished evil? A desire to be liked by the group? Whatever the answer, it doesn't bode well for humanity.

Thanks for keeping us informed, Jon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture