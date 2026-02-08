Kansas lawmakers have introduced legislation that would authorize licensed pharmacists to independently initiate medical treatment for influenza and other conditions—powers traditionally reserved for physicians—marking a significant expansion of non-physician medical authority at the state level.

The bill, House Bill 2676, was introduced by the Committee on Health and Human Services at the request of Representative David Buehler on behalf of Kansas pharmacists.

Campaign finance records show that Buehler has received contributions from healthcare- and insurance-linked industry groups and corporations—including the American Society of Anesthesiologists, Kansas Optometric PAC, the PAC of Kansas Ophthalmologists, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Cigna Holding Company—entities with direct financial interests in expanded, protocol-driven medical delivery models.

If enacted, the measure would amend state pharmacy law to allow pharmacists to assess patients, interpret diagnostic tests, determine emergencies, and initiate therapy for specific diseases, including influenza.

The proposal comes as President Donald Trump recently signed federal legislation making $5.5 billion available for pandemic-related preparedness and response, funding that supports mass testing, mass dispensing, and rapid medical countermeasure deployment nationwide.

The Trump admin has also launched a $500 million influenza vaccine program.

The new Kansas bill also comes as the WHO recently vowed that “[t]here will be influenza pandemics in the future.”

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

Pharmacists Authorized to Initiate Treatment Without Physicians

Under HB 2676, a pharmacist would be permitted to “initiate therapy” consisting of medications and durable medical equipment if, in the pharmacist’s judgment, a condition:

Does not require a new diagnosis

Is minor and generally self-limiting

Involves a CLIA-waived diagnostic test

Or “constitutes a patient emergency” based on the pharmacist’s professional judgment

The bill further authorizes pharmacists to independently determine whether a given act falls within their scope of practice, provided it is not expressly prohibited by law and is consistent with their education, training, and experience.

Influenza Explicitly Named in Statute

The legislation explicitly lists influenza, streptococcal pharyngitis, and urinary tract infections as conditions for which pharmacists may initiate treatment under statewide protocols adopted by a collaborative advisory committee.

Influenza’s inclusion is notable given its central role in federal and state pandemic preparedness planning, emergency declarations, and mass medical countermeasure programs.

The statute does not distinguish between seasonal influenza and novel or emergent strains.

Statewide Protocols Replace Physician Oversight

Rather than requiring individual physician supervision, the bill relies on statewide protocols that specify:

Approved medications

Required pharmacist training

Patient inclusion and exclusion criteria

Assessment tools based on clinical guidelines

Documentation and follow-up requirements

Notification to a patient’s primary care provider, if one exists Kansas-2025-HB2676-Introduced

Treatment may be initiated before any physician involvement, with communication to a primary care provider occurring after the fact.

Redefining Medical Practice by Statute

While the bill avoids the term “diagnosis,” it authorizes pharmacists to use diagnostic tests, determine clinical eligibility, assess emergencies, and initiate medical treatment—functions that collectively meet the operational definition of practicing medicine under longstanding legal and regulatory standards.

The bill would repeal the existing version of Kansas pharmacy scope-of-practice law and replace it with the expanded authority framework upon publication in the Kansas Register.

Federal & State Policy Convergence

The Kansas proposal arrives amid increased federal funding for pandemic preparedness and response infrastructure, including programs designed for rapid deployment of testing and treatment outside traditional clinical settings.

Together, the federal funding expansion and state-level scope-of-practice changes signal a broader policy shift toward protocol-driven, decentralized medical decision-making—moving frontline diagnosis and treatment authority away from physicians and into retail and community-based settings.

What the Bill Would Change

If enacted, HB 2676 would:

Allow pharmacists to independently initiate treatment for influenza

Permit non-physicians to determine medical emergencies

Replace physician oversight with protocol compliance

Expand medical authority in pharmacies statewide

The bill is currently pending before the Kansas Legislature and has not yet received a committee hearing.

Bottom Line

HB 2676 arrives at the same moment the federal government is pouring billions into pandemic preparedness, launching a new influenza vaccine program, and openly framing influenza as the next inevitable global threat.

At the international level, the World Health Organization is already declaring that future influenza pandemics are guaranteed.

Kansas is now moving to authorize pharmacists—rather than physicians—to diagnose, assess emergencies, and initiate treatment for influenza under statewide protocols, before any doctor is involved.

Taken together, the timing raises an unavoidable question: is this about convenience and access, or is it about quietly building a nationwide, protocol-driven influenza response system in advance—one that bypasses traditional physician-led care and can be rapidly activated during a declared emergency?

Federal spending priorities, global pandemic messaging, and state-level scope-of-practice changes are increasingly centered on influenza, pointing to a coordinated policy direction rather than isolated actions.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.