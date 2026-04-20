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Jean's avatar
Jean
14h

How convenient, we are having more emergency room visits for tick bites than ever in history. Anyone else suspicious that they are putting tick eggs or tick larvae in the spray they are dumping on our heads daily?

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
10h

It makes my blood boil to think of these Pfizer "scientists" working to prevent those cute little ticks from their Lord's-given right to reproduce!

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