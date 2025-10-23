JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Observer's avatar
Observer
2h

Thank you for highlighting this insanity. How many 'pro's can one list and how many 'Con's'?

...what could possibly go wrong? Insane and evil in equal measures.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Mick From Hooe (UK)'s avatar
Mick From Hooe (UK)
2h

What is motivating these lunatics? Don't they know they will eventually open Pandora's Box?

All governments seem to condone such insanity and certainly seem to be in lock step with rolling out Digital ID and probably Digital Currencies. It's all about Elites CONTROLLING the minions!

Fortunately, we in the UK, have a pathetic excuse of a Prime Minister who hasn't clue about what's going on because he's just trying to follow his orders from Davos. But because he ain't bright, he can't keep up. So, in that regard, we're safe in the knowledge that he'll resign soon because he can't stand knowing that he's the most unpopular man in Britain. Also, his Wife hates him.

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot). We live longer!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jon Fleetwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture