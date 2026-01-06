On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) formally adopted a revised childhood and adolescent immunization schedule following a presidential directive from Donald Trump, marking the most significant rollback of universal childhood vaccine recommendations in modern U.S. history.

Under the revised schedule, only 11 diseases are now covered by vaccines recommended for all children.

COVID-19, influenza, hepatitis A and B, rotavirus, and meningococcal vaccines are no longer universally recommended and instead fall under shared clinical decision-making or high-risk categories.

The move raises a fundamental question about vaccination itself: how confidently can the safety and long-term benefit of any vaccine be trusted when the evidence supporting routine use remains subject to ongoing revision?

Vaccines have been linked to more than 2.7 million injuries, hospitalizations, and deaths since 1990.

The change follows a December Presidential Memorandum ordering the Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to examine childhood vaccination schedules used by peer developed nations and to revise U.S. policy if superior approaches existed abroad.

President Trump announced the move in a Truth Social post:

Today, the Trump Administration is proud to announce the United States of America’s updated Childhood Vaccination Schedule. This Schedule is rooted in the Gold Standard of Science, and widely agreed upon by Scientists and Experts all over the World. Effective today, America will no longer require 72 “jabs” for our beautiful, healthy children. We are moving to a far more reasonable Schedule, where all children will only be recommended to receive Vaccinations for 11 of the most serious and dangerous diseases. Parents can still choose to give their children all of the Vaccinations, if they wish, and they will still be covered by insurance. However, this updated Schedule finally aligns the United States with other Developed Nations around the World. Congratulations to HHS Secretary Bobby Kennedy, CDC Acting Director Jim O’Neil, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, and all of the Medical Experts and Professionals who worked very hard to make this happen. Many Americans, especially the “MAHA Moms,” have been praying for these COMMON SENSE reforms for many years. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.

Message Jon Fleetwood

What Changed

According to the CDC decision memo, vaccines recommended for all children are now limited to protection against:

Measles Mumps Rubella Diphtheria Tetanus Pertussis Polio Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) Pneumococcal disease Human papillomavirus (HPV) Varicella (chickenpox)

All other childhood vaccines remain available, insured, and listed on the schedule, but are no longer universally recommended.

Instead, they are categorized as either:

Recommended for certain high-risk groups, or

Recommended based on shared clinical decision-making between parents and physicians

This includes COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.

The CDC explicitly states that insurance coverage without cost-sharing will continue for all vaccines on the revised schedule.

CDC Acknowledges the U.S. Was an Outlier

The scientific assessment underlying the decision reviewed childhood immunization policies across 20 peer developed nations and found that the United States recommended more vaccines and more total doses than any comparable country, without achieving higher vaccination rates or superior child health outcomes.

The memo states that some peer nations protect children against as few as 10 diseases, compared to 18 diseases previously covered under the U.S. schedule.

Denmark is cited repeatedly as a comparator nation with fewer routine childhood vaccines and strong health outcomes.

COVID-19 & Influenza Explicitly Walked Back

The decision memorandum documents that Denmark became the first peer nation in 2022 to remove its universal COVID-19 vaccination recommendation for children, with all other peer nations later following suit.

In September 2025, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to apply shared clinical decision-making to COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. children and adolescents.

Influenza vaccination policy was similarly reassessed.

The memo notes that only Australia and Canada recommend annual influenza vaccination for all children, while the majority of peer nations do not recommend it universally for any pediatric age group.

CDC Admits Safety Evidence Gaps

One of the most notable aspects of the memo is its acknowledgment of long-standing safety-science limitations.

The document states that the United States administers significantly more childhood vaccine doses than peer nations despite a lack of randomized placebo-controlled trials and limited infrastructure for detecting long-term adverse outcomes.

It further acknowledges that existing surveillance systems are poorly equipped to detect chronic or delayed harms.

The memo also explicitly lists confirmed serious adverse events identified through post-licensure monitoring, including:

Intussusception following rotavirus vaccination

Febrile seizures after the MMRV vaccine

Anaphylaxis and myocarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

Shift From Mandates to Consent

Health officials involved in the decision emphasized declining public trust in health institutions following the COVID-19 response, alongside falling childhood vaccination rates.

The revised framework places greater emphasis on parental choice, physician judgment, and individualized risk assessment—a departure from the population-wide mandate model that expanded rapidly after the late 1980s.

The memo explicitly states that vaccination decisions may appropriately vary based on a child’s risk factors, family preferences, and evolving scientific evidence.

What This Means

For the first time in decades, the CDC has:

Formally reduced the number of vaccines recommended for all children

Removed COVID-19 and influenza from universal pediatric recommendations

Acknowledged safety data gaps and confirmed vaccine injuries in an official policy document

Aligned U.S. childhood vaccination policy with international norms rather than expanding beyond them

All vaccines remain accessible.

What has changed is universality.

The revised schedule is expected to be published in an upcoming Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report and reflected on CDC guidance materials in the coming weeks.

Share

Share Jon Fleetwood

Follow us on Instagram @realjonfleetwood & Twitter/X @JonMFleetwood.

If you value this reporting, consider upgrading to a paid subscription.

For advertising & sponsorship opportunities reaching 300,000+ monthly viewers, contact us by clicking below.