Oklahoma's 'Medical Freedom Act' Would Block Mandates in Schools, Workplaces, Public Buildings, and Businesses
SB 1560 would prohibit nearly all medical-intervention requirements statewide—with one major federal funding carve-out.
Oklahoma lawmakers have introduced legislation that would prohibit businesses, schools, ticket issuers, and state or local governments from requiring any medical intervention as a condition of employment, access, compensation, public services, or entry into public spaces.
The bill, Senate Bill 1560, titled the Oklahoma Medical Freedom Act, was introduced in the Second Session of the 60th Legislature by Senator Randy Grellner (R-District 21).
If enacted, SB 1560 would create one of the broadest medical autonomy statutes in the country.
The new measure is being introduced as President Donald Trump signed H.R. 7148 into law, allocating at least $5.5 billion in taxpayer funding for pandemic preparedness and influenza countermeasures—despite no declared emergency—placing Oklahoma’s proposed medical freedom protections in direct contrast to Washington’s expanding pandemic infrastructure.
‘Medical Intervention’ Defined Broadly
The legislation defines “medical intervention” expansively as:
“a medical procedure, treatment, device, drug injection, medication, or medical action taken to diagnose, prevent, or cure a disease or alter the health or biological function of a person.”
This definition extends beyond vaccines.
It encompasses injections, medications, preventative treatments, and future biomedical technologies not yet on the market.
Businesses Prohibited From Denying Service or Employment
Under Section 2053, a business operating in Oklahoma:
May not refuse service, products, venue admission, or transportation based on whether a person has received a medical intervention.
May not require a medical intervention as a condition of employment, except where federal law mandates it or when foreign travel requirements necessitate it.
May not offer different pay, wages, compensation, or benefits based on medical-intervention status.
The language directly targets corporate medical mandates and compensation differentials.
Entertainment Venues & Ticketing Systems Covered
The bill also prohibits ticket issuers—including venues, promoters, sports leagues, and performers—from denying access to events based on medical status.
In effect, the legislation blocks any revival of proof-of-vaccination systems for concerts, sporting events, or entertainment gatherings.
Schools Cannot Mandate Medical Interventions
Public, private, and parochial schools—including universities and technology centers—would be barred from mandating medical interventions for attendance, campus entry, or employment, subject to existing Oklahoma education statutes.
This provision applies across primary, secondary, and higher education institutions.
Government Agencies Restricted
Unless required by federal law, state and local governments would be prohibited from conditioning the following on medical-intervention status:
Government benefits
Government services
Licenses or permits
Entry into public buildings
Public transportation
Public employment
The bill cuts off indirect mandate pathways through regulatory or licensing pressure.
COVID-Era Rules Specifically Targeted
While the bill permits traditional personal protective equipment requirements based on long-standing industry standards, it explicitly excludes vaccines, mask mandates, and other medical interventions introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic from qualifying under those exemptions.
The language is deliberate.
COVID-era emergency measures cannot be reinstated under rebranded “industry standard” justifications.
The Major Carve-Out: Medicare & Medicaid
One significant exemption remains.
Entities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding are exempt from certain employment-related restrictions in the bill.
That carve-out preserves federal leverage over healthcare systems and institutions reliant on federal reimbursement.
In practical terms, that means large hospital systems, federally funded clinics, and major healthcare employers could still impose medical-intervention requirements tied to federal funding conditions—leaving the very institutions most integrated with Washington’s regulatory framework outside the bill’s full protection.
If a federally declared pandemic were to follow the newly enacted $5.5 billion influenza preparedness funding under H.R. 7148, that exemption could function as the pressure point through which Washington reasserts mandate authority over Oklahoma’s largest healthcare institutions, effectively bypassing the state protections the bill seeks to establish.
Enforcement & Immediate Effect
The Attorney General or county district attorneys may pursue enforcement and injunctive relief. Violators may be ordered to pay costs and reasonable attorney fees.
An emergency clause would make the law effective immediately upon passage.
Bottom Line
SB 1560 arrives amid ongoing state-level efforts across the country to prevent a repeat of pandemic-era mandates that conditioned employment, education, travel, and public access on medical compliance.
Unlike narrower bills that focus solely on vaccination status, Oklahoma’s proposal covers the entire category of “medical intervention”—positioning it as a structural barrier to future public-health emergency directives at the state level.
The federal funding exemption, however, leaves open a channel through which Washington could continue to exert influence over hospitals and federally funded institutions.
Whether SB 1560 advances in its current form will determine whether Oklahoma becomes one of the strongest medical autonomy states in the nation—or whether federal funding conditions remain the decisive pressure point.
