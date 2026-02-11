JonFleetwood.com

JonFleetwood.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
3h

Do you know why history is crucial for a Christian to know?

Because Forced Compulsory vaccination is Religious Persecution!

This was a huge deal in the 1800s and 1900s and was widely covered by the church and the public.

Sadly, the modern-day church is clueless about the fight our brethren endured and now has become the very problem (for vaccines), it once fought against!

Thank you, Jon!

Reply
Share
JoshuaRayJongema.Com's avatar
JoshuaRayJongema.Com
3h

You'd think the state and/or federal constitution would already prohibit such inequal treatment under the law.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jon Fleetwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture